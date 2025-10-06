Greenworks® Commercial Powers Up Equip Exposition 2025 with the "Crew Upgrade Giveaway" Offering Two Chances to Win Big with OPTIMUS Crew

Two Power-Up Opportunities—Onsite and Online—Give Industry Pros the Chance to Experience OPTIMUS Crew: High-Performance, Battery-Powered Solutions that Make Life Better

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenworks® Commercial, the battery-first pioneer in commercial outdoor power equipment, is powering up excitement for Equip Exposition 2025 with the launch of its "Get Your Crew Equipped Giveaway." Designed to engage both show attendees in Louisville and professionals nationwide online, the promotion, featuring more than $15,000 in OPTIMUS Crew equipment, highlights the unmatched performance of the OPTIMUS Crew, the complete battery-powered solution designed to make life better for today's commercial landscapers.

Get Your Crew Equipped Giveaway: Two Chances to Win Big

On-Site Giveaway (Equip Expo, Louisville):

Attendees can step up, sign up and get ready to win big by visiting Greenworks Main Booth #3182 to register on in-booth tablets. At 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 23, one lucky winner will be drawn live at the booth, with the announcement also streaming on Facebook Live. The winner must be present to claim the prize.

Grand Prize: OPTIMUSZ 32" Stand-On Zero Turn Mower (CZ328X) – MSRP $12,999

Online Giveaway (Nationwide):

Professionals across the U.S. can compete for a chance to power up with OPTIMUS Crew equipment, valued at more than $2,700, by entering online starting October 1. Entries close Oct. 23 at 3:30 p.m. ET, with winners announced during a Facebook Live event on Oct. 23 at 3:30 p.m. and notified by email and phone.

Prizes Include:

Together, these giveaways represent more than $15,000 in cutting-edge OPTIMUS Crew equipment, the most advanced battery-powered tools available to landscaping professionals.

Showcasing OPTIMUS Crew: Makes Life Better

From Oct. 21–24, Greenworks will showcase its latest innovations across three exhibit spaces:

Main Booth #3182 (Kentucky Exposition Center)

Indoor Charging Solutions Booth #1156

Outdoor Booth -Hands On Experience #7632D

The central theme, "OPTIMUS Crew: Makes Life Better," highlights how Greenworks is redefining jobsite performance by equipping crews with everything they need, all powered from a single trailer hub with overnight charging, zero emissions and dramatically reduced noise. By eliminating fuel costs, reducing maintenance and delivering a cleaner, quieter jobsite, Greenworks proves that battery-powered equipment not only helps landscapers work smarter, but also improves life for crews, customers and communities alike.

"Equip Expo is the ultimate stage for innovation in our industry, and we see it as the perfect opportunity to connect with the professionals who inspire us every day," said Yin Chen, CEO of Greenworks. "With the OPTIMUS Crew, we're not just delivering the most advanced battery-powered solutions for landscapers—we're helping make life better on the jobsite and beyond. This giveaway is our way of saying thank you while showcasing the unmatched performance, reliability, and sustainability that define Greenworks Commercial."

Eligibility & Entry

Open to U.S. residents age 18 or older

Full rules for the on-site and online giveaway available at https://www.greenworkscommercial.com/pages/getequippedgiveaway#form_giveaway

For more details about Equip Exposition, visit www.equipexposition.com. For additional information about Greenworks® Commercial and the Get Your Crew Equipped giveaway, visit www.greenworkscommercial.com and www.greenworkscommercial.com/pages/getequippedgiveaway.

About Greenworks ® Commercial

Charging the industry since 2002, Greenworks® Commercial has exclusively focused on producing products powered by lithium-ion battery technology, continuing to push the boundaries of batteries for the greater good. Greenworks® Commercial offers a range of battery-powered solutions for landscaping professionals, setting the standard for commercial-grade, battery-powered outdoor equipment. Greenworks® also offers a non-commercial product line designed for homeowners and do-it-yourselfers, which is available online and at more than 11,000 retail locations. For more information, visit www.greenworkscommercial.com.

About Equip Exposition

Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living, and equipment exposition, is held annually in Louisville, Kentucky, and is one of the top five largest trade shows in the United States. The show is a Trade Show Executive Gold 100 Grand Award Winner and is co-located with Hardscape North America. Equip publishes "equip" magazine and is owned and managed by the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, an international trade association representing manufacturers of outdoor power equipment, parts, small engines, battery power systems, portable generators, utility and personal transport vehicles, and golf cars, and their suppliers. For more information visit www.equipexposition.com.

