Greenworks Expands Industry-Leading AGZA AFTC-Certified Portfolio with OPTIMUS Handheld Tools and Walk-Behind Mowers

Field-tested and certified, Greenworks' OPTIMUS lineup is recognized for its unmatched commercial performance, sustainability and innovation in battery-powered outdoor power equipment

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenworks® Commercial, the battery-first pioneer in commercial outdoor power equipment, announced that its OPTIMUS handheld tools and walk-behind mowers have earned AGZA Field-Tested Certification (AFTC) from the American Green Zone Alliance (AGZA), the nation's leading authority on sustainable lawn care practices.

Greenworks OPTIMUS 82V 30 Self-Propelled Mower Greenworks OPTIMUS 82V 36N Backpack Blower

This latest certification further expands Greenworks' unmatched portfolio of AGZA-certified equipment, reinforcing its leadership in high-performance, zero-emission commercial equipment. Through rigorous, real-word field testing, the AFTC program confirmed Greenworks' OPTIMUS tools deliver the power, reliability and profitability professionals demand, without gas, noise or emissions.

Building on previous certification of the OPTIMUSZ Zero-Turn Mowers and OPTIMUSZ 52 Inch 18kWh Commercial Ride-On Mower, this milestone now includes the below OPTIMUS products. Field-tested up to 1,000 hours under demanding commercial conditions, the newly certified tools include:

"AGZA's recognition validates the years of innovation behind our OPTIMUS platform," said Yin Chen, CEO of Greenworks. "It is proof that our tools deliver the performance crews need to get the job done, sustainably."

The AGZA Field-Tested Certification process included on-site evaluations and extensive field testing in partnership with Greenworks' engineering teams at its Morristown, Tennessee, and Changzhou, China facilities. Testing confirmed each product meets or exceeds professional benchmarks for power, runtime, serviceability, ergonomics and profitability in real-world commercial conditions.

For municipalities, campuses and professional contractors facing growing noise and emission restrictions, Greenworks' AGZA-certified OPTIMUS lineup delivers verified commercial power with zero gas, zero emissions and significantly reduced noise levels, empowering crews to stay productive while advancing sustainability goals.

"The American Green Zone Alliance credits Greenworks for its supportive and enthusiastic efforts throughout our independent testing process. We are confident that the Greenworks OPTIMUS commercial platform will greatly benefit the industry as we strive to ensure battery-electric technology is both workload and economically feasible when replacing gas counterparts," said Dan Mabe, founder and president of AGZA.

To learn more about Greenworks AGZA AFTC-certified equipment, visit www.agza.net/greenworks. For additional information about Greenworks® Commercial's full product line, dealer locations and updates, visit www.greenworkscommercial.com.

About Greenworks ® Commercial

Charging the industry since 2002, Greenworks® Commercial has exclusively focused on producing products powered by lithium-ion battery technology, continuing to push the boundaries of batteries for the greater good. Delivering complete fleet capabilities with battery-powered equipment tailored for landscaping and tree care professionals, Greenworks® Commercial is setting the standard for commercial-grade, battery-powered outdoor equipment through its nationwide network of servicing dealers. For more information, visit www.greenworkscommercial.com.

