Greenworks Powers the Holidays with 24 Days of Giving - Daily Prizes from the Expanded POWERALL™ 24V Line

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The season of giving just got greener. Greenworks, the pioneer and proven leader in battery-powered outdoor power equipment and home tools, kicks off the holiday with 24 Days of Giving, a month-long celebration of innovation, sustainability and the DIY spirit.

Greenworks 24V Family

From December 1 through December 24, Greenworks will give away a product from its newly expanded POWERALL™ 24V line, the widest range of 24V battery-powered tools on the market. Each prize day features fan-favorite tools including drills, saws, combo kits and other next-generation tool essentials, giving customers the chance to power their holiday projects with unmatched performance, optimal efficiency and sustainable innovation.

Participants can enter daily for a chance to win on GreenworksTools.com/pages/24DaysofGiving. Each day brings a new chance to win, and a new reason to build something amazing. Winners will be revealed on Greenworks' Facebook and Instagram channels throughout December, keeping the excitement alive all season long and showcasing the performance and versatility of Greenworks' POWERALL 24V platform, which was expanded this year to become the world's largest 24V power tool platform.

"This season, we're giving customers the tools to create, gift and build, all while embracing cleaner energy," said Yin Chen, CEO of Greenworks. "Whether it's tackling a to-do list, completing a dream project or gifting a loved one, the battery-powered 24V POWERALL line packs more power in a compact size, making every job simpler and more sustainable."

24 Days of Giving highlights Greenworks' latest innovations and reinforces its commitment to making powerful, eco-friendly tools more accessible to everyone, from seasoned DIY enthusiasts to first-time users looking to upgrade their toolkits. For those who want to experience the POWERALL™ 24V lineup right away, explore the lineup on Amazon and at greenworkstools.com.

To enter or to learn more about 24 Days of Giving, visit greenworkstools.com/pages/24daysofgiving and follow @GreenworksTools for daily reveals, surprises and sustainable inspiration. For more information on Greenworks and the latest product offering, visit greenworkstools.com.

About Greenworks®

An innovative leader in battery technology for over 20 years, Greenworks® is committed to building a more powerful future for everyone with clean energy. The company designs, manufactures, and sells a wide range of affordable, high-quality battery-powered products that are designed for today's consumers at home, at work, and on the go. Greenworks® offers five different battery platforms, each compatible with a wide array of power tools, outdoor products, and lifestyle products, to meet the needs of every consumer: 24-volt, 40-volt, 60-volt, 80-volt, and 82-volt. For more information about Greenworks®, please visit www.greenworkstools.com.

