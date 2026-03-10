Greenzie releases 5.0 software, advancing commercial-ready autonomy for the landscaping industry

Enhancements reflect a commitment to scalable, dependable solutions for mowing and landscape maintenance companies

ATLANTA, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenzie, the technology platform powering commercial mowing autonomy, has released Version 5.0 of its software, marking another step forward in delivering reliable performance across complex commercial properties.

Version 5.0 features adaptive striping plans, enhanced handling of GPS variability, upgraded operator feedback and improved reliability and infrastructure to support faster, more consistent mowing. These advancements reinforce operational stability for sustained commercial deployment, further strengthening Greenzie Powered Autonomy™ as a scalable solution for the landscaping industry.

"Our latest software release reflects how far commercial autonomy has progressed," said Greenzie CEO Charles Brian Quinn. "Version 5.0 represents the next phase of operational maturity. As adoption expands, the platform is designed to evolve with it, enabling contractors to deploy autonomy with confidence in real-world commercial environments."

The update reinforces the dependability and performance standards contractors expect from autonomous mowers. Enhancements focus on uptime, repeatability and predictable performance, with improvements informed by field data from active commercial deployments.

Additional benefits of Version 5.0 include:

Faster mowing across complex commercial properties.

Reduced downtime caused by GPS variability.

Clearer operator feedback and improved system visibility.

Reliability and network infrastructure enhancements that support more productive workdays.

Greenzie Powered Autonomy™ operates across multiple commercial equipment platforms, including Wright Manufacturing, Mean Green Electric Mowers, Bobcat, and Greenworks Commercial. Version 5.0 further strengthens those integrations, supporting consistent deployment and performance in real-world conditions.

"As an OEM, our responsibility is delivering equipment our customers can rely on every day," said Ed Wright, CEO of Wright Manufacturing. "Greenzie's continued software advancements strengthen our ability to bring autonomy to market in a way that aligns with the performance levels landscape contractors expect."

"Autonomy must integrate seamlessly into the contractor's workflow," said Brandon DeCoff, VP Sales & Marketing at Mean Green. "The improvements in Greenzie's 5.0 release help ensure autonomy performs as a dependable extension of the equipment our customers trust."

For more information about Greenzie, visit greenzie.com.

About Greenzie

Founded in 2018, Greenzie is the technology platform powering commercial autonomy. Created to solve the landscape industry's labor and productivity challenges, Greenzie works with leading equipment manufacturers to deliver the software, navigation and safety systems that enable mowing and other outdoor power equipment to operate autonomously in real-world commercial environments. Today, Greenzie's platform is running on hundreds of machines in active use, helping manufacturers bring autonomy to market and allowing operators to get more done with limited labor—moving autonomy from early experimentation to everyday operations. For more information, visit greenzie.com.

SOURCE Greenzie