Greeting Card, Stationery and Gift Retailer Schurman Retail Group Intellectual Property Assets Are For Sale

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Streambank, a market leading advisory firm specializing in the sale of intellectual property assets and domain name brokerage, is marketing for sale the intellectual property of Schurman Retail Group, including its Paper Destiny, NIQUEA.D, XOXO Dominique, Marcel Schurman and Schurman Retail Group trademarks, PapyrusOnline.com and other domain names, customer data, and social media assets. The company's internet protocol (IPv4) addresses are also for sale.

Schurman Retail Group is a leading specialty retailer of personal expression and gift products in North America that operates approximately 250 retail stores across the United States and Canada under the Papyrus®, American Greetings®, Carlton Card® and Paper Destiny® brand names, and the ecommerce website PapyrusOnline.com. The company's offerings consist primarily of a wide range of stationery products, including custom printed announcements, products for entertaining, greeting cards, gift wrap, gift bags, stationery, note cards, journals and unique gift products. Total sales in 2019 were more than $138 million.

Hilco Streambank Executive Vice President, David Peress, commented, "Schurman Retail Group cultivated a highly engaged customer, offering her an array of greeting cards and gift products she has come to rely on to connect on a more personal level in the face of communications that often occur over email, text or social media."

Offers to acquire the assets are due by March 19, 2020. An auction will be held on March 25, 2020. The sale is subject to approval of the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Parties interested in the assets or learning more about the sale process should CLICK HERE or contact Hilco Streambank directly using the contact information provided below.

David Peress Executive Vice President dperess@hilcoglobal.com 617.642.1909 Richelle Kalnit Senior Vice President rkalnit@hilcoglobal.com 212.993.7214 Ben Kaplan Associate bkaplan@hilcoglobal.com 646.651.1978

About Hilco Streambank: Hilco Streambank is a market leading advisory firm specializing in intellectual property disposition and valuation. Having completed numerous transactions including sales in publicly reported Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases, private transactions, and online sales through IPv4.Global, Hilco Streambank has established itself as the premier intermediary in the consumer brand, internet and telecom communities. Hilco Streambank is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global, the world's leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization and advisory solutions to an international marketplace. Hilco Global operates more than twenty specialized business units offering services that include asset valuation and appraisal, retail and industrial inventory acquisition and disposition, real estate and strategic capital equity investments.

For media and Press:

Gary C. Epstein

EVP Chief Marketing Officer

Hilco Global

gepstein@hilcoglobal.com

847-418-2712

