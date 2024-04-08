Greg Harbor Joins Coupa as Chief Partner Officer

Harbor brings three decades of experience to lead the company's global partner ecosystem strategy

FOSTER CITY, Calif., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa , the leading AI-driven platform that helps you operate smarter and grow faster, today announced Greg Harbor as its new Chief Partner Officer. Harbor will be responsible for scaling Coupa's partner ecosystem and channels to deliver additional growth, support, and innovations for the company's global community.

Greg Harbor, Coupa Chief Partner Officer

Harbor brings a wealth of expertise in technology and management consulting to Coupa. He has a distinguished track record in digital transformation, executive leadership, and software growth. Harbor will be relocating to the U.S for the role.

"Greg's leadership will be instrumental in expanding Coupa's global partner program and fostering strategic relationships," said Leagh Turner, Coupa CEO. "He is a trusted executive advisor and thought leader with strong relationships across an extensive global business network. Greg will make a tremendous impact furthering our partner strategy."

"Global businesses are searching for ways to build reliable and sustainable business partner ecosystems through which they can thrive. I'm thrilled to join a company and community that's so dedicated to ensuring customer success and continuous innovation to maximize the value we deliver to our customers and partners alike," said Harbor.

Prior to Coupa, Harbor served as the Executive Vice President & Group Sales Officer, APAC & Middle East at Capgemini, where he delivered almost $2 billion in management consulting services bookings annually. Previously, he spent nearly 20 years at SAP, holding various senior executive leadership roles across the Asian markets, including Senior Vice President & General Manager of Intelligent Spend Group and Global Vice President of APJ Strategic Customer Segment Sales. At SAP, Harbor built a reputation of building fast growth cloud businesses focused on value outcomes and customer success.

About Coupa

Coupa makes companies operate smarter and grow faster. Our leading AI-driven platform connects and optimizes sourcing, purchasing, supply chains, and financial management. More than 3,000 global organizations large and small trust Coupa to transform operating margins, increase efficiencies and growth, optimize cash, and reduce risk. Learn more at coupa.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

SOURCE Coupa Software