Greg Jenko Joins WinWire Board of Directors

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WinWire , a leading Microsoft Solutions Partner, announces the appointment of Greg Jenko , currently the Global Lead for the Microsoft Services Group at EY, to its Board of Directors.

Greg brings over three decades of global industry leadership, and a wealth of experience working with new and emerging technologies to WinWire. Since joining EY in 2014, Greg has been instrumental in developing the company's client-serving capabilities within the Microsoft ecosystem. Greg will help WinWire leverage the latest technologies and best practices to deliver industry leading solutions and services to its clients and partners.

"We are thrilled to welcome Greg to our board. Greg is a visionary leader and a respected executive in the emerging technology space. His extensive experience and expertise working within the Microsoft ecosystem will be invaluable to WinWire as we continue to help grow and transform our client's businesses," said Ashu Goel, CEO and co-founder of WinWire.

"I am delighted to join WinWire's board of directors and contribute to the company's strategic vision," said Greg Jenko. "WinWire has a reputation for innovation and execution excellence, and I look forward to collaborating with the talented team to drive continued success."

About WinWire

At WinWire, we are at the forefront of enabling enterprises in Healthcare, Software and Digital Platforms (ISVs), Retail, Hi-Tech, and the Manufacturing sectors to embark on a transformative digital journey. As a globally recognized, multi-award-winning Microsoft Partner, we pride ourselves on delivering a spectrum of transformational services that include:

Cloud Migration and Modernization: Streamlining your transition to the cloud with efficiency and agility.

Application Development and Modernization: Crafting state-of-the-art applications tailored to your business needs.

Data, Analytics & Generative AI Services: Harnessing the power of data and AI to drive decision-making and innovation.

Modern Workplace Solutions: Enhancing productivity with Microsoft 365/SharePoint Services.

WinWire is headquartered in Santa Clara, California with multiple sales offices across the US & development centers in Hyderabad and Bangalore, India. Learn more here .

