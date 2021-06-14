Greg Norman Named Global Golf Ambassador for Sandals® Resorts International

In his new and expanded role, Norman will appear in strategic marketing campaigns for Sandals Resorts across print, digital and social media, as well as through personal appearances and special events for the Luxury Included® resort company and its golf destinations. He will also serve in an advisory role and provide tactical direction for the niche golf and travel market to bring world-class golfing experiences to Sandals Resorts for players at every skill level.

"It is almost unheard of for one hotelier to have so many premier and exotic pieces of Caribbean real estate, prime for world-class golf courses, catering to guests from all over the world. My good friends at Sandals have done just that, and it is an honor to be asked by the Stewart family to officially represent all of these properties," said Norman. "Already renowned as the name behind the world's only five-star luxury included resorts, I am confident that our expanded partnership will amplify the Sandals Resorts golf experience and further set them apart. "

To celebrate the expanded partnership between Sandals Resorts International and Greg Norman, the resort company is launching a "Play Like 'The Shark' Golf Sweepstakes," giving one lucky couple the chance to win a 4-day/3-night stay to any one of their six Luxury Included® Caribbean golf resorts now through July 9th, 2021, including: Sandals Emerald Bay in the Bahamas, Sandals Ochi and Sandals Royal Plantation in Jamaica, and Sandals Regency La Toc, Sandals Grande St. Lucian, and Sandals Halcyon Beach in Saint Lucia.

Additionally, guests can elevate their stay by booking a limited-time "Play Like 'The Shark' Offer," valued at $1,250, at any of Sandals' golf destinations. Reservations of four nights or more made now through July 9, 2021, for travel between July 1, 2021 and December 26, 2022, are eligible to receive:

Complimentary Green Fees and Transfers

The use of Golf Carts, Clubs and Shoes for multiple rounds of golf

$150 Spa Credit to utilize at the Resort's Signature Red Lane® Spa to unwind after a day of play

20% Discount on all Greg Norman Collection merchandise from the Sandals Golf Course Pro Shops

To enter the "Play Like 'The Shark' Golf Sweepstakes" or take advantage of the "Play Like 'The Shark' Golf Offer," visit www.sandals.com/playliketheshark/.

"Greg Norman is an incredible partner who understands and shares our philosophy of consistently delivering more than the customer expects," said Adam Stewart, Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts International. "For many travelers, golf is the reason for the vacation, but even for those new to the game, our partnership with Greg and his team ensures that guests of Sandals' golf resorts across the Caribbean enjoy an incredible, world-class experience."

Most recently, Greg Norman Golf Course Design (GNGCD) has collaborated with Sandals Resorts to completely redesign Sandals St. Lucia Golf & Country Club at Cap Estate in Gros Islet, St. Lucia. The remastered 18-hole, par 71 championship caliber layout boasts 7,000+ yards of dramatic elevation changes with undulating greens backdropped by the lush Caribbean vegetation of St. Lucia and the island's remarkable natural beauty.

"We can hardly wait to unveil the extraordinary transformation that has taken place at Sandals St. Lucia Golf and Country Club at Cap Estate. Our plans include an official ribbon cutting in late Summer to commemorate this remarkable design project," Stewart continued.

Sandals is home to four courses across three islands within the Caribbean, including two Greg Norman-designed championship courses:

Bahamas:

Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Course (Great Exuma, Bahamas)

Located directly on property at Sandals Emerald Bay Golf, Tennis & Spa Resort and designed by World Golf Hall of Famer Greg Norman, this award-winning golf course preserves the landscape's pristine beauty and natural barriers and is recognized as one of the most scenic ocean-side golf courses in the Caribbean. From 2017-2020, the resort's championship golf course proudly served as host of "The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay," a PGA-sanctioned Korn Ferry Tour event.

St. Lucia:

Sandals St. Lucia Golf & Country Club at Cap Estate (Gros Islet, Saint Lucia)

The all-new Sandals St. Lucia Golf & Country Club at Cap Estate features a complete tee-to-green redesign with remarkable backdrops, dramatic elevation changes and lush tropical vegetation that can only be found in St. Lucia. The 18-hole par 71 design is rich in shot-making variety offering a course that's both fun and challenging for Sandals guests and the club members alike. The Sandals St. Lucia Golf & Country Club at Cap Estate marks the second course designed by GNGCD in the Sandals portfolio.

Sandals Golf Club at Sandals Regency La Toc (Castries, Saint Lucia)

This sporty 9-hole golf course is nestled in a picturesque valley surrounded by lush, villa-studded hills. Measuring only 3,141 yards, this course challenges you to sharpen your club-selection skills and several holes demand laser-like accuracy to chart their tunnel-tight layout.

Jamaica:

Sandals Golf & Country Club (Ocho Rios, Jamaica)

Consistently ranked amongst the best in Jamaica, the course rises over 700 feet above sea level and meanders through a rolling landscape offering sweeping views of the Caribbean Sea and majestic mountain range. Complimentary 15-minute transfers are available for Sandals Ochi and Sandals Royal Plantation guests.

For more information on the Sandals golf resorts and courses available to guests staying in The Bahamas, St. Lucia and Jamaica, please visit: www.sandals.com/golf/resorts/.

About Greg Norman

Arguably the most successful athlete-turned-businessman in the world, Greg Norman is known as much for his entrepreneurial spirit in the boardroom as his dominance on the golf course. The internationally renowned "Great White Shark" has won more than 90 tournaments worldwide, including two Open Championships, and holds the distinction of defending his No. 1 position in the world golf rankings for 331 weeks.

Greg Norman now transcends the game of golf, with more than a dozen companies around the world bearing his name and the iconic shark logo as part of the Greg Norman Company, which he leads as Chairman & CEO. His internationally recognized brand includes more than 100 golf course designs across six continents, a global real estate collection, award-winning wine, golf-inspired lifestyle apparel and a diverse investment portfolio.

For more information, visit shark.com.

Follow Greg Norman on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

About Sandals Resorts

Sandals® Resorts offers two people in love the most romantic, Luxury Included® vacation experience in the Caribbean. With 15 stunning beachfront settings in Jamaica, Antigua, Saint Lucia, The Bahamas, Barbados, Grenada, and a 16th location coming to Curacao Spring 2022, Sandals Resorts offers more quality inclusions than any other resort company on the planet. Signature Love Nest Butler Suites® for the ultimate in privacy and service; butlers trained by the Guild of Professional English Butlers; the Red Lane Spa®; 5-Star Global Gourmet™ dining, ensuring top-shelf liquor, premium wines, and gourmet specialty restaurants; Aqua Centers with expert PADI® certification and training; fast Wi-Fi from beach to bedroom and Sandals Customizable Weddings are all Sandals Resorts exclusives. Sandals Resorts guarantees guests peace of mind from arrival to departure with the Sandals Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness, the company's enhanced health and safety measures designed to give guests the utmost confidence when vacationing in the Caribbean. Sandals Resorts is part of family-owned Sandals Resorts International (SRI), founded by the late Gordon "Butch" Stewart, which includes Beaches Resorts and is the Caribbean's leading all-inclusive resort company. For more information about the Sandals Resorts Luxury Included® difference, visit www.sandals.com.

