Greg Norman to Host "Attack Life Radio," New Golf & Business Focused Show on SiriusXM

The two-time British Open winner, whose aggressive style of play and bold approach to life and business captivated fans and earned him the nickname the "Great White Shark," will host Attack Life Radio with Greg Norman. The monthly, hour-long program will not only focus on golf, but feature Norman, who has lived an extraordinary and adventurous life and achieved enormous success in his entrepreneurial and philanthropic endeavors, discussing and sharing philosophies and advice for getting the most out of life.

After years of being the one fielding questions, Norman is now assuming the role of interviewer and he will welcome to his show a diverse set of guests from the worlds of golf, politics and business.

Norman will make his SiriusXM debut on Monday, June 11 (2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT), the week of the U.S. Open, an event he finished in the top-ten in five times. Norman's guests on the premiere episode will include the past two U.S. Open Champions – Brooks Koepka (2017) and Dustin Johnson (2016), as well as Norman's son, Greg Norman Jr.

Attack Life Radio can be heard by listeners nationwide on the SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio channel, which is available to subscribers on SiriusXM radios (Sirius channel 208, XM channel 92). Those with streaming access can listen online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM mobile app and at home on a wide variety of connected devices, including smart TVs, Amazon Alexa devices, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. Episodes of the show will also be available each month on SiriusXM On Demand.

"I have been fortunate enough to meet many great and fascinating people throughout my life – from heads of state and presidents to world-class athletes and business moguls. This show will provide listeners with a 360-degree view of my life and give one-of-a-kind access to some of these incredible minds and personalities," said Greg Norman. "This is a new endeavor for me and SiriusXM is the perfect partner to help me embark on this journey and share my life with the world."

"Attack Life Radio is a perfectly descriptive title for a show hosted by Greg Norman. Whether on the golf course, in business, or life in general, Greg approaches everything he does with tremendous enthusiasm, and we're excited to have him bring that passion to SiriusXM," said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM's President and Chief Content Officer. "Greg will give our listeners access to his one-of-a-kind perspective on his sport, and what it takes to succeed in business and in life."

Norman was one of golf's most dominant players throughout much of the 1980s and early 1990s, when he held the World #1 ranking for an incredible 331 weeks. He has won 91 professional events - including 20 PGA TOUR titles - during his career, which is highlighted by his two Open Championship victories in 1986 and 1993. He was the first player to surpass $10 million in career earnings and won the Arnold Palmer Award, as the tour's leading money winner, three times (1986, 1990 and 1995). In 2001 he was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame with a higher percentage of votes than any other inductee in history. In 2009 and 2011, Greg served as the Presidents Cup captain of the International Team.

Norman channeled the same intensity he displayed on the golf course into his endeavors in business and has become one of the world's most successful examples of an athlete-turned-entrepreneur. More than a dozen companies around the world bear his name and the iconic shark logo as part of the Greg Norman Company, which he leads as Chairman & CEO. His internationally recognized brand boasts more than 100 golf course designs across six continents, a global real estate collection, award-winning wine, golf-inspired lifestyle apparel and a diverse investment division.

Throughout his life, Norman's philanthropic efforts have quietly raised millions of dollars for charities, including CureSearch for Children's Cancer, which for over two decades has been the primary benefactor of Norman's PGA TOUR sanctioned event, the QBE Shootout.

SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio offers the best daily golf talk, news, analysis and instruction on radio. The roster of talent on the channel features several World Golf Hall of Fame members, current and former PGA TOUR and LPGA pros, as well as several of the game's leading instructors. For more info on the channel's programming and distinguished roster of hosts go to www.SiriusXM.com/SiriusXMPGATOURRadio.

