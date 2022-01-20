Gregory & Appel Insurance’s Steve Appel Elected as 2022 Chairman of TechAssure

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gregory & Appel Insurance is pleased to announce that Steve Appel, vice president, was recently elected as Chairman of TechAssure Association Inc., an international consortium of independent insurance agents and brokers with a focus in technology-related risks and extensive expertise in cyber, life sciences and cleantech industries.

"I am excited to pass the torch of leadership to my esteemed colleague, Steve Appel of Gregory & Appel," said Brian Schermerhorn, 2021 TechAssure Chairman. "Steve has been an active member of TechAssure and has served admirably on the Executive Committee for the last 3+ years. TechAssure will be in very good hands with Steve leading!"

As Chairman, Appel will work directly with TechAssure committee chairs and strategic partners to ensure that the association's goals and objectives are reached. He has over 16 years of insurance industry experience and has been involved with TechAssure since 2008.

"I am honored by this opportunity to serve as the TechAssure Chairman for 2022. Since my first TechAssure meeting over a decade ago, I am continually impressed with the talent and technical expertise of our members," said Appel. "The close relationships we have developed and the collaborative sharing of best practices is at the core of TechAssure's value proposition, which provides members the expertise to serve our dynamic roster of global clients. I am excited to help our members continue to provide industry thought leadership."

ABOUT GREGORY & Appel

Gregory & Appel is a fiercely independent risk management advisor, proactively guiding people and businesses through the complexities of insurance and employee benefits with smart, future-focused solutions. Now in their second century, Gregory & Appel professionals are forward thinking and offer strategic resources to protect their clients' assets and human capital while minimizing risk and ensuring business sustainability. As a life sciences, technology or venture capital firm, clients benefit from top advisors who draw upon the collective experience of professionals who serve for than 4,000 industry companies. Learn more at www.gregoryappel.com.

ABOUT TECHASSURE Established in 2000, TechAssure is an international not-for-profit association dedicated to advancing corporate insurance and risk management practices for companies with technology-related risks. The association is comprised of independent regional insurance brokers located across the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia and India. For additional information on TechAssure, please visit www.techassure.org.

