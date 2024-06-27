GreGreenix Pest Control Expands Presence with Acquisition of Insight Pest Solution

OREM, Utah , June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenix Pest Control , the 14th largest pest control provider in the U.S., is proud to announce its recent acquisition of four Insight Pest Solutions branches based in Wisconsin, Ohio and Indiana. This most recent strategic acquisition marks a significant step in Greenix's ongoing expansion and further enhances its presence in the upper Midwest.

With the addition of Insight Pest Solutions, Greenix now operates in 19 states, protecting over 200,000 households across the Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Northeast, and its home state of Utah, where the company is headquartered. Since its establishment in 2011, Greenix has earned a distinguished reputation for delivering trusted, sustainable, and highly effective pest control services within the communities it serves.

Bob Nilsen, Chairman and CEO of Greenix, expressed his enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, "We couldn't be more excited to welcome the Insight team to the Greenix Family. This new partnership integrates seamlessly with our operations, offering an exciting opportunity for both customers and employees alike. Our ongoing commitment to providing customers with award-winning effective solutions remains true. We believe every customer deserves a service that is not only incredibly effective but environmentally responsible.

"We're thrilled to partner with the Greenix team," said Adam Villareal, Insight CEO. "Their focus on taking the very best care of customers is very much in line with ours. I'm highly confident the customers in these regions will experience the same great service that they've come to expect."

Greenix Pest Control was recently ranked as the 14th largest pest control provider in the U.S. by PCT Magazine, boasting over a decade of industry experience. The company offers a variety of premium services, such as general pest and rodent removal, along with tick, flea, and mosquito control. Greenix currently operates in 19 states and employs over 1,000 people nationwide.

