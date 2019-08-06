Greif Awarded Gold Rating in EcoVadis CSR Assessment for Second Consecutive Year

DELAWARE, Ohio, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, today announced it has again been awarded a Gold Rating in sustainability performance by EcoVadis for the second year in a row. EcoVadis is an independent rating agency specializing in the evaluation of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), including sustainable development and performance monitoring of suppliers. Greif scored in the top four percent of all companies evaluated by EcoVadis.

"We are proud that EcoVadis has once again recognized Greif's commitment to sustainability with a Gold Rating," said Ole Rosgaard, Greif Senior Vice President and Group President, Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services and Global Sustainability.

"We are committed to being a leader in sustainable business performance, and as we reflect on this past year, we take pride in the results achieved. I'd like to thank our global colleagues for the hard work in achieving this recognition and I look forward to continuing our progress in the years ahead," said Rosgaard.

Greif reports its corporate responsibility efforts and progress in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards and fulfills UN Global Compact requirements. Greif's sustainability achievements can be seen in its annual Sustainability Report.

EcoVadis, which evaluates a network of 55,000 suppliers, uses a methodology that rates companies according to 21 CSR criteria, grouped under four themes: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement. Its methodology and criteria used are in line with international CSR standards including the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), UN Global Compact, and ISO 26000.

About Greif, Inc.

Greif is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services and is pursuing its vision: In industrial packaging, be the best performing customer service company in the world. The Company produces steel, plastic and fibre drums, intermediate bulk containers, reconditioned containers, flexible products, containerboard, uncoated recycled paperboard, coated recycled paperboard, tubes and cores and a diverse mix of specialty products. The Company also manufactures packaging accessories and provides filling, packaging and other services for a wide range of industries. In addition, Greif manages timber properties in the southeastern United States. The Company is strategically positioned in over 40 countries to serve global as well as regional customers. Additional information is on the Company's website at www.greif.com.

