Greif Named One of America's Most Responsible Companies for the Second Consecutive Year

DELAWARE, Ohio, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, is pleased to announce it has been recognized as one of America's most responsible companies for the second consecutive year by Newsweek. The list of nearly 400 companies was compiled from detailed analysis of more than 2,000 public companies, honoring businesses that give back to the communities in which they operate and excel in corporate social responsibility efforts.

This latest recognition is in addition to the other recent awards for our leadership in corporate social responsibility. The Company was awarded with its third consecutive Gold Rating by EcoVadis in October 2020 and with its third consecutive A- Leadership ranking by CDP in December 2020.

"We are pleased with Newsweek's recognition," said Pete Watson, Greif's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Greif is committed to being a conscientious global citizen, a responsive community neighbor and a responsible steward of our natural resources. This latest recognition underscores that commitment and we are proud to once again be named one of the most responsible companies in America."

Greif is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services and is pursuing its vision: In industrial packaging, be the best performing customer service company in the world. The Company produces steel, plastic and fibre drums, intermediate bulk containers, reconditioned containers, flexible products, containerboard, uncoated recycled paperboard, coated recycled paperboard, tubes and cores and a diverse mix of specialty products. The Company also manufactures packaging accessories and provides filling, packaging and other services for a wide range of industries. In addition, Greif manages timber properties in the southeastern United States. The Company is strategically positioned in over 40 countries to serve global as well as regional customers. Additional information is on the Company's website at www.greif.com .

