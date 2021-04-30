Greif Releases 2020 Sustainability Report Highlighting Environmental, Social and Governance priorities and progress

DELAWARE, Ohio, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B) a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, announced today the release of its online 2020 Sustainability Report describing the Company's efforts to advance its environmental, social and governance (ESG) priorities. This is Greif's 12th consecutive annual publication and details the Company's continued commitment to creating shared value for customers, stakeholders and the environment.

"Sustainability is foundational to our value systems outlined in The Greif Way. As a leader in industrial packaging, we recognize the responsibility we have to work in collaboration with our stakeholders to reduce the environmental impact of our products and operations and contribute towards a more circular economy," said Pete Watson, Greif's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We made great advancements in 2020 and are proud to share our progress in this latest report."

The online 2020 Sustainability Report features comprehensive information such as data tables, charts, and examples of how colleagues are supporting Greif in its commitment to sustainability and The Greif Way. Report highlights include:

Discussion of the drivers to Greif's sustainability strategy: delivering superior customer service; reducing our footprint; addressing risk; valuing our people; advancing the circular economy; financial performance; and profitable growth

An overview of Greif's value chain, key findings from the Company's second materiality assessment and actions being taken in response to the assessment

In depth reviews of Greif's current sustainability goals, performance and highlight stories

The report is prepared in full accordance with the GRI Standards: Core option and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Application Guidance. It fulfills the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) annual Communication on Progress (COP). This is also our first report that aligns our climate-related disclosures with recommendations from the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

About Greif, Inc.

Greif is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services and is pursuing its vision: In industrial packaging, be the best performing customer service company in the world. The Company produces steel, plastic and fibre drums, intermediate bulk containers, reconditioned containers, flexible products, containerboard, uncoated recycled paperboard, coated recycled paperboard, tubes and cores and a diverse mix of specialty products. The Company also manufactures packaging accessories and provides filling, packaging and other services for a wide range of industries. In addition, Greif manages timber properties in the southeastern United States. The Company is strategically positioned in over 40 countries to serve global as well as regional customers. Additional information is on the Company's website at www.greif.com.

