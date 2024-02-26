Gresham Smith CEO Rodney Chester to Chair ACEC National Workforce Committee

Newly Established Committee to Focus on Pressing Industry Challenges

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gresham Smith, a top-ranked architecture, engineering and planning firm with $328 million in annual gross revenue announced today that CEO and Board Chair Rodney Chester has been selected by American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) to chair its newly established Workforce Committee. The national committee has been formed to address one of the industry's most pressing challenges—the engineering workforce pipeline. ACEC represents nearly 6,000 firms across the United States.

Rodney Chester, CEO and Board Chair of Gresham Smith

The committee will focus on three primary areas: New and future workforce, which examines how to best draw talent into the industry and what the future workforce will look like; retaining and developing the current engineering workforce, which encompasses workforce development, retention and diversification; and addressing legislative and policy issues, which can have both positive and negative impacts on the engineering workforce. In addition to his role as Workforce Committee Chair, Chester will chair the Legislative and Regulatory/Policy Workforce subcommittee.

"I'm honored and excited to be chosen to lead the Workforce Committee in its inaugural year," said Chester. "We have an opportunity to really make a difference for our industry." Chester, who recently appeared on ACEC's Engineering Influence podcast, is adamant that a strong culture and engaged, growing workforce go hand-in-glove. "You need to create an environment where people can honestly say that they love where they work," Chester explained. "But, it's more than simply having a warm feeling; employees want to understand that their work has purpose and is having a positive impact on their communities and the world at large. We need to communicate to the younger generations that work in the engineering and architectural fields can be very, very rewarding. You're able see the results of what you do firsthand."

The committee will help facilitate a multiagency Workforce Summit this spring, which will include multiple organizations from across the engineering industry.

About Gresham Smith

We are a top-ranked architecture, engineering, design and consulting firm with $328 million in annual gross revenue and 26 offices across the United States. We provide full-service solutions for the built environment with a focus on the aviation, building engineering, healthcare, industrial, land planning, life and work places, transportation, and water and environment market sectors. Throughout all of our work, we are united in our Core Purpose: to plan, design and consult to create healthy and thriving communities. Consistently ranked as a "best place to work," we are committed to creating a culture that fosters diversity of experience combined with a common goal of genuine care for each other, our partners and the outcome of our work. Learn more at GreshamSmith.com.

