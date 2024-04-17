Gresham Smith Names Corie Baker Market Vice President of Healthcare

Baker to Oversee Operations and Project Delivery for Firm's Healthcare Market

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gresham Smith, a top-ranked national architecture and engineering firm with more than $328 million in annual gross revenue, announced today that Project Executive Corie Baker, AIA, LEED AP BD+C, EDAC, WELL AP, Fitwel Ambassador, has been selected as the Market Vice President (MVP) of the firm's Healthcare market, which encompasses more than 180 employees across the country.

Corie Baker, AIA, LEED AP BD+C, EDAC, WELL AP, Fitwel Ambassador, Market Vice President, Healthcare Market

"We're proud to announce Corie's selection as our Healthcare market's MVP," said Gresham Smith CEO and Board Chair Rodney Chester. "Her keen insights on the challenges and opportunities faced by our healthcare clients, as well as her commitment to mentorship and collaboration, will make her successful in this role."

Baker brings nearly two decades of healthcare experience to the position. Since joining Gresham Smith in 2012, she has led teams and projects, managed client relationships, provided strategic direction and business development strategies, and overseen quality assurance and risk management processes. Baker has also worked on several premier projects at Gresham Smith, including Baptist Health Care's Brent Lane Campus, Kaiser Lutherville-Timonium Medical Center, and BayCare Hospital Manatee. She has also been instrumental in leading several firmwide initiatives, serving in the firm's mentorship program and on the Sustainability and Resiliency Center of Excellence core team. She was recognized as an owner at Gresham Smith in 2020.

"I am honored to have been selected as Market Vice President of our Healthcare market and I am excited about the opportunity to support our team in delivering the highest quality solutions for our clients," Baker said. "We will continue to collaborate with key stakeholders, health systems and industry partners to serve our clients in a way that showcases our passion for their success."

Nationally, Baker is active in the A/E industry, championing sustainable and resilient design. She was one of Gresham Smith's first WELL-accredited and Fitwel-certified professionals and has served as LEED administrator for several projects across the firm. Baker has also spoken about sustainability at national conferences, authored articles on best practices for industry publications, and has held leadership positions with the U.S. Green Building Council and AIA Academy of Architecture for Health.

Baker earned a Master of Architecture from the University of Maryland and a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of Vermont.

About Gresham Smith:

Gresham Smith is a top-ranked architecture, engineering, design and consulting firm with $328 million in annual gross revenue and 26 offices across the United States. We provide full-service solutions for the built environment with a focus on the aviation, building engineering, healthcare, industrial, land planning, life and work places, transportation, and water and environment market sectors. Throughout all of our work, we are united in our Core Purpose: to plan, design and consult to create healthy and thriving communities. Consistently ranked as a "best place to work," we are committed to creating a culture that fosters diversity of experience combined with a common goal of genuine care for each other, our partners and the outcome of our work. Learn more at GreshamSmith.com.

SOURCE Gresham Smith