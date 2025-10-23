Gresham Smith Co-Founder, Fleming ("Flem") W. Smith Jr., Passes at Age 89

Flem Smith Leaves a Legacy of Leadership, Mentorship and Enduring Influence on the Firm

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- It is with deep sadness that Gresham Smith announces the passing of Fleming ("Flem") W. Smith Jr., FAIA. Flem was one of the firm's founders. He was 89 years old.

"Our hearts ache today for the loss of someone very special to our Firm," said Gresham Smith CEO and Board Chair Rodney Chester. "Flem was not only a co-founder and a great leader, but he was passionate about his profession and the many employees that he mentored. His long-lasting impact on our firm, our clients and the industry is hard to measure and will continue to be felt for many years to come. We all owe Flem and his wife, Judy, a debt of gratitude for a lifetime of dedication and service."

Flem Smith received his Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science in Architecture from Rice University in 1959, before earning his Master of Fine Arts in Architecture from Princeton University in 1963.

Flem, along with Batey M. Gresham Jr., AIA, founded Gresham and Smith Architects (now Gresham Smith) in 1967. The firm's project portfolio began with healthcare clients, but expanded into a wide range of industries, serving clients across the globe.

Flem served as the AIA Middle Tennessee chapter president in 1972 and served as president of the AIA Tennessee State Organization.

Flem was elected to the College of Fellows of the American Institute of Architects in 1988 for his notable contributions to the profession. His election was based on excellence in architectural practice and public service. Numerous civic and professional groups have benefited from his volunteer efforts on behalf of city planning, accessibility, healthcare, legislative issues, infrastructure and related issues. He was nominated for fellowship by both the Middle Tennessee chapter of the AIA and the Tennessee Society of Architects. In 1991, he was also recognized with the Award of Merit for Distinguished Service.

His philosophy, in both his personal and professional life, was simple. "Do the best job you know how to do," he said. "Throughout my career, I've strived to remain creative and willing to explore new ideas. If you give your best, whatever rewards are appropriate in life will come to you."

Flem was also an active member of the Nashville and professional architecture communities. A registered architect in Tennessee, he served in roles with several professional organizations, including the Tennessee Chapter and Middle Tennessee Chapter of the AIA, the Nashville Healthcare Council, the American Association for Hospital Planning, Leadership Nashville, the Nashville Unit of the American Cancer Society, the Nashville Downtown Rotary Club and Battle Ground Academy. He was also certified by the National Council of Architecture Registration Boards and was registered in 18 states nationwide.

In 2023, Gresham Smith's Flem Smith Mentorship Program was established to honor and carry on Flem's dedication to learning and his genuine passion for developing and empowering those around him.

"The most influential mentors often embody humility, patience, a passion for teaching, and a strong sense of servant leadership—traits that describe Flem perfectly," Said Gresham Smith Chief Development Officer Kelly Hodges. "His colleagues are quick to recall his readiness to set aside whatever he was working on in order to give a teammate his undivided attention and support."

Visitation will begin at 2:00pm on November 8th at Calvary United Methodist Church in Nashville, Tennessee, with the memorial service following at 3:30pm.

To learn more about Flem Smith's work and contributions to the profession and community, visit https://www.greshamsmith.com/fleming-w-smith-jr/.

