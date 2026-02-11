Gresham Smith Launches New Energy & Utility Infrastructure Practice

Practice to Deliver Integrated Power, Gas, Broadband and Mission-Critical Solutions

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gresham Smith is excited to announce the launch of its Energy & Utility Infrastructure practice, a multidisciplinary group that helps public- and private-sector clients meet rising energy demands with resilient, scalable and integrated solutions.

For decades, Gresham Smith has provided a mix of engineering, coordination and consulting services for a wide range of clients, including hyperscale data center operators, utility companies, departments of transportation, and national labs that fall under the purview of the U.S. Department of Energy. Today's announcement marks the creation of a new dedicated structure for a new practice that covers seven areas of expertise and is led by Energy & Utility Infrastructure Practice Leader Rick Yeager. He brings over 30 years of extensive design and project management experience for utility relocations, substations, electrical transmission, electrical distribution, and fiber optic facilities.

The new practice unites seven disciplines—electrical engineering services, natural gas engineering services, broadband and communication engineering services, data center services, Department of Energy services, on-site generation engineering support, and utility coordination services. Each discipline will support projects from concept through construction by partnering with municipalities, state agencies, private developers and national utilities to deliver integrated, cost-effective, and resilient solutions.

"Communities, municipalities, government agencies and industries are working to balance growth, reliability and sustainability in the face of rapidly changing energy demands across the country," Yeager said. "At Gresham Smith, our Energy & Utility Infrastructure team helps clients meet these challenges head-on, delivering smart, scalable solutions that keep them ahead of the grid evolution, overcome interconnection hurdles, and build reliable, resilient systems for the future."

Four discipline leaders have been named, and they include:

Greg Poston, P.E. — Electric and Broadband Services Leader





Bobby Worthington, P.E. — Natural Gas Services Leader





Josh Blevins, P.E. — Department of Energy Services Leader





Jeff Prentiss, P.E. — Data Center Services Leader

The Energy & Utility Infrastructure team delivers services to its own existing clients, while also serving as a firmwide resource that can support clients across markets, including private sector commercial, healthcare and manufacturing projects as well as public sector work across transportation and water infrastructure.

To learn more about Gresham Smith's Energy & Utility Infrastructure practice and services, visit https://www.greshamsmith.com/energy-utility-infrastructure/.

About Gresham Smith

We are a premier architecture, engineering and consultancy services firm providing integrated, comprehensive solutions for private- and public-sector clients. With $354 million in annual gross revenue and 27 offices throughout the United States, our expertise encompasses eight strategic sectors: aviation, building engineering, healthcare, industrial, land planning, life and work places, transportation, and water and environment. Throughout all of our work, we focus on providing exceptional client experience and outcomes.

Repeatedly recognized by Fast Company as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies and consistently listed as a "Best Place to Work," we are committed to delivering on our Core Purpose—to plan, design and consult to create healthy and thriving communities—through our brand promise of Genuine Ingenuity.

Learn more at GreshamSmith.com.

SOURCE Gresham Smith