Gresham Smith Announces 2026 Board of Directors Updates

Jeff Kuhnhenn named Board Vice Chair; Four New Directors to Join

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gresham Smith, a leading architecture, engineering and consultancy services firm with $355 million in annual gross revenue, is proud to announce the appointment of four new board directors effective January 1, 2026. They are:

From left: Jim Brannon, Jennifer Carr, Jeff Kuhnhenn, Corie Baker and Dale Jones

Corie Baker, Healthcare Market Vice President based in Tampa, Florida.

Healthcare Market Vice President based in Tampa, Florida. Jim Brannon, Transportation Market Vice President based in Lexington, Kentucky.

Transportation Market Vice President based in Lexington, Kentucky. Jennifer Carr, Industrial Technical Practice Leader and Birmingham, Alabama Office Leader.

Industrial Technical Practice Leader and Birmingham, Alabama Office Leader. Dale Jones, Water + Environment Executive Vice President based in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Additionally, current board member and newly appointed Life and Work Places Executive Vice President Jeff Kuhnhenn will assume the role of the firm's Board of Directors Vice Chair.

Kent Black, Jim Langlois and Carolyn Blake completed their board responsibilities at the end of 2025.

"We use a consistent and structured, proven framework for board transitions and selecting new directors to maintain a balanced board with the collective insight and expertise to oversee all areas of our company. It's a defining strength of ours," said Gresham Smith CEO and Board Chair Rodney Chester. "We're excited to welcome Corie, Jim, Jennifer and Dale as incoming 2026 board members, and we're truly grateful to Kent, Jim and Carolyn for the insight and guidance they have provided during their terms."

The new board directors will join the firm's existing directors: CEO and Board Chair Rodney Chester, Chief Operating Officer Peter Oram, Chief Growth and Client Experience Officer Kelly Hodges, Chief Financial & Risk Officer Dwayne West, Chief Digital Transformation Officer Mike Sewell, Aviation Executive Vice President Wilson Rayfield, Life & Work Places Executive Vice President Jeff Kuhnhenn, and external board member Ann Massey.

About Corie Baker

Corie Baker, AIA, LEED AP BD+C, EDAC, WELL AP, Fitwel Ambassador, serves as the Market Vice President for Gresham Smith's Healthcare market leading day-to-day operations, ensuring exceptional client project delivery, and providing professional development and growth opportunities for employees. A licensed architect with 20 years of experience, she is known for her strategic thinking, commitment to quality, and expertise in sustainable, resilient design. Since joining the firm in 2012, Corie has led major projects such as Baptist Health Care's Brent Lane Campus and BayCare Hospital Manatee. A recognized thought leader and early adopter of WELL and Fitwel certification, she actively contributes to industry conversations through speaking and publishing and holds leadership roles with the AIA Academy of Architecture for Health. Corie holds a Master of Architecture from the University of Maryland and a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Vermont.

About Jim Brannon

Jim Brannon, P.E., is Market Vice President for Gresham Smith's Transportation market, where he's responsible for leading daily business operations and ensuring high-quality project delivery for a wide variety of clients. A professional engineer with nearly 40 years of experience, Jim's public and private sector background includes leadership roles with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and award-winning work on projects including the Cincinnati Streetcar. Since stepping into his current role in 2022, he has guided regional expansion, strengthened project delivery, and launched a Workforce Development Academy to attract and mentor diverse talent. Jim holds an MBA from Xavier University and a civil engineering degree from the University of Kentucky. He serves on several firmwide committees geared toward supporting mentorship, safety and community impact, as well as engages with charitable organizations in his personal life.

About Jennifer Carr

Jennifer T. Carr, AIA, NCARB, BECxP, LEED AP, is Gresham Smith's Birmingham Office Leader and Technical Practice Leader for the Industrial market. A licensed architect with over 25 years at the firm, she brings deep expertise in complex industrial and institutional projects, including the NEXTSTAR Energy battery plant and The Water Tower research facility. Jennifer leads initiatives that drive innovation, mentorship, and quality across the Industrial market and has fostered key client relationships with organizations like Blue Bell Creameries. Under her office leadership, she has advanced employee engagement and community partnerships with groups such as United Way and the National MS Society. She holds a Bachelor of Architecture from Auburn University and is licensed in the U.S. and Canada.

About Dale Jones

Dale Jones, MBA, serves as Executive Vice President of Gresham Smith's Water + Environment market, where he leads strategic planning, client engagement, and business growth across the firm's water and environmental services. With nearly 30 years of industry experience, Dale is known for his leadership in infrastructure sales and operations, multidisciplinary team management, and long-term client success. He's also built a strong reputation of collaborating with diverse stakeholders to deliver smart, sustainable solutions for water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure. Dale holds an MBA in International Business from Mercer University, a Bachelor of Science degree and Master of Science degree in biology from the University of Alabama.

About Gresham Smith

We are a premier architecture, engineering and consultancy services firm providing a full suite of solutions to private- and public-sector clients. With $355 million in annual gross revenue and 27 offices throughout the United States, we operate across eight strategic sectors: aviation, building engineering, healthcare, industrial, land planning, life and work places, transportation, and water and environment.

Recognized as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company and repeatedly listed as a "Best Place to Work," we are committed to delivering on our Core Purpose—to plan, design and consult to create healthy and thriving communities—through our brand promise of Genuine Ingenuity.

Learn more at GreshamSmith.com.

