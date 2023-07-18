Gresham Smith Taps Brian Miller as Industrial Market Executive Vice President

Miller Brings Broad Portfolio of Industrial Experience to Rapidly Growing Market

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gresham Smith, a top-ranked architecture and engineering firm with more than $290 million in annual gross revenue, announced today the Brian Miller, P.E., MBA, CxA, LEED AP, DBIA, has joined the firm as executive vice president of the Industrial market.

Miller previously served as chief marketing officer, director of business development and senior engineer for a multidisciplinary engineering consulting firm serving clients across the United States and overseas. In this position, Brian oversaw a period of significant revenue growth following a market repositioning and the creation of a new business model as well as two new business operating teams.

"We're thrilled to welcome Brian to the Gresham Smith family, and we know he'll have an immediate impact on our dynamic Industrial market," said Rodney Chester, CEO and board chair of Gresham Smith. "With his vast experience across industries, he will further enhance our ability to deliver on our Core Purpose of contributing to healthy and thriving communities."

Miller brings more than 25 years of experience in planning, design, preconstruction and construction services for a variety of facility types. He has managed a number of large, complex industrial projects, and has experience with multiple project delivery methods, such as public-private partnerships, design-build, and integrated project delivery. He brings a diverse portfolio of clients across multiple industries, including advanced manufacturing, additive manufacturing, automotive, energy storage, and food and beverage.

"I'm excited to join the team here at Gresham Smith, a firm that I've partnered with a great deal over my career," Miller said. "As Industrial EVP, I'm going to continue to build on our success in battery-related facilities and also work to diversify our portfolio to include other emerging industries, such as advanced manufacturing, additive manufacturing, and food and beverage."

Miller replaces David Verner, who is stepping out of the EVP role as part of the firm's orderly succession process. Verner has served as Industrial EVP for the past four years, during which time he's overseen rapid growth for the market. Verner will continue with Gresham Smith in a new role as director of energy strategy and will provide support during Miller's transition into the Industrial EVP role. In his new position, Verner will focus primarily on maintaining and growing the firm's relationships in the battery and electric vehicle industry.

"I am extremely pleased that Brian has joined Gresham Smith," Verner said. "He brings a diverse skill set and experience, and I am very confident he will lead our Industrial team to the next level of client service and success."

Miller lives with his family in Franklin, Tennessee, where he is active in the local community. He previously served as founding member of the sustainability commission for the City of Franklin.

About Gresham Smith:

Gresham Smith is a top-ranked architecture, engineering and design firm with more than $290 million in annual gross revenue and 26 offices across the United States. The firm provides full-service solutions for the built environment with a focus on the aviation, building engineering, healthcare, industrial, land planning, life and work places, transportation, and water and environment market sectors. Our team of diligent designers, creative problem-solvers, insightful planners and seasoned collaborators work closely with our clients to improve the cities and towns we call home. Consistently ranked as a "best place to work," we are committed to creating a culture that fosters diversity of experience combined with a common goal of genuine care for each other, our partners and the outcome of our work. Learn more at GreshamSmith.com.

