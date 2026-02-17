Greyhound Invites More Americans to Join America 250 Celebrations

Affordable fares and a nationwide bus network help rural and car-free travelers reach historic sites and events

DALLAS, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the United States prepares to mark its 250th anniversary, Greyhound is making it easier for more people — especially those in rural areas and without access to a car — to take part in this once-in-a-generation celebration. With affordable fares and a coast-to-coast network that reaches thousands of destinations, Greyhound offers a reliable, simple way for travelers to explore America 250 events, historic sites, and hometown festivities.

Nearly 66 million Americans — about one in five — live in rural areas far from airports, rail lines, or frequent public transit, making long-distance travel difficult. Greyhound, together with its sister brand, FlixBus, helps close that gap by connecting more than 1,600 destinations, from big cities to small towns and remote communities.

"America 250 is a celebration for everyone, not just those who live in major metro areas," said Kai Boysan, CEO of Flix North America, Greyhound's parent company. "Intercity buses make it possible for people from small towns, rural communities, and car-free households to experience the places and stories that have shaped this country. Our company's mission is to enable travel for all, and in moments like this, it's especially rewarding to see that mission come to life."

Expanding Access for Rural Travelers

The national intercity bus network reaches more than twelve times as many locations as long-distance passenger rail and commercial airlines combined. Greyhound, a backbone of American mobility for more than 100 years, offers numerous schedule options for cross-country journeys and point-to-point trips, helping travelers join America 250 celebrations in the way that works best for them.

Travelers living in smaller communities anywhere in the country can reach events in cities like Philadelphia, Boston, Washington, D.C., and New York — as well as local state parades, festivals, reenactments, and heritage celebrations. The network also links travelers to lesser-known destinations that highlight the diversity of America's history.

Enabling Car-Free Travelers

With millions of Americans not owning or driving a car, intercity buses also put intercity travel and America 250 celebrations within reach. Younger adults, lower-income households, and people living in major cities, who are increasingly car-free, can find easy, comfortable travel with onboard amenities, flexible schedules, and fares designed to fit a wide range of budgets.

Helping Travelers Plan Their America 250 Journey

To help travelers discover, plan, and book trips for the Semiquincentennial anniversary, Greyhound has added The America 250 Travel Hub to its website that includes:

Themed itineraries for history lovers, road trip explorers, and small-town travelers





Tips for traveling without a car, including multi-stop trip ideas





Spotlights on parades, exhibitions, and community celebrations

New content will be added throughout 2026 as programming expands.

"Many people want to be part of America 250 but aren't sure how to start planning," said Karina Frayter, Head of Communications at Flix North America. "We want to give them inspiration and tips for an affordable, comfortable way to explore the country, even if they don't have a car or live far from major transportation hubs. To make the experience even better, we recommend early planning for major events and peak travel periods, so people can find the routes, schedules, and fares that work best for them."

About Flix North America Inc.:

Flix North America Inc., the parent company of FlixBus Inc. and Greyhound Lines, Inc., is a leading provider of long-distance bus transportation in North America. We're a subsidiary of Germany-based Flix SE, a global travel technology company operating bus and train services in more than 40 countries across four continents. Greyhound and FlixBus, together with their trusted partners, offer the most extensive coast-to-coast network of intercity bus routes, providing travelers with affordable and sustainable transportation options to over 1,600 destinations in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. More than 12 million passengers ride with us each year. Our mission is to keep communities connected and help drive affordable and sustainable travel for everyone. For more information, please visit our website and press room.

