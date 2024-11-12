Greyhound Unveils Upgraded Bus Fleet to Enhance Passenger Experience

Meeting the Needs of Today's Travelers

The new buses deliver an upgraded travel experience designed to meet the needs of modern travelers seeking hassle-free and budget-friendly travel options. With features like ergonomic seating, enhanced connectivity, and advanced safety technology, Greyhound is redefining the intercity travel experience while keeping comfort, safety, and affordability at the forefront.

"With redesigned interiors and state-of-the-art safety features, these buses are setting a new standard for bus travel in North America," said Rodney Surber, chief operating officer at Greyhound. "Our goal is to make bus travel top of mind for long-distance travelers who want an eco-friendly and stress-free alternative to driving or flying."

Passenger-Friendly Upgrades

The new fleet offers several enhancements designed to make every journey more comfortable and convenient:

Upgraded seating: Passengers will enjoy seats with better lumbar support, footrests, and drink holders, made from anti-microbial materials for added safety and comfort on long trips.





Enhanced connectivity: Every seat is equipped with free WiFi and 12V outlets, allowing travelers to stay connected, work, or stream entertainment during their trip.





Modernized interiors: New flooring, quieter cabin designs, and an improved HVAC system that filters air multiple times per hour, providing a fresher and more pleasant travel environment.





Safety innovations: The buses feature advanced technologies such as adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation systems, and on-board cameras for added security.





The buses feature advanced technologies such as adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation systems, and on-board cameras for added security. Sustainability: The fleet's clean diesel technology aligns with Greyhound's goal to reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency, making bus travel an eco-friendlier choice.

Why Bus Travel Is Gaining Momentum

As travelers look for practical alternatives to air travel and long drives, especially during busy holiday periods, intercity buses are emerging as a cost-effective and convenient option. According to recent travel industry data, bus travel is experiencing a resurgence, driven by a desire for affordable, reliable, and flexible transportation options. Greyhound's new buses aim to meet this growing demand while providing a premium travel experience that fits into the daily lives of millions of Americans.

For more information on Greyhound's new buses or to book your next trip, visit greyhound.com.

About Flix North America Inc.

Flix North America Inc., the parent company of FlixBus Inc. and Greyhound Lines, Inc., is a leading provider of long-distance bus transportation in North America. We're a subsidiary of Germany-based Flix SE, a global travel technology company operating bus and train services in more than 40 countries across four continents. Greyhound and FlixBus, together with their trusted partners, offer the most extensive coast-to-coast network of intercity bus routes, providing travelers with affordable and sustainable transportation options to over 1,800 destinations in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. More than 12 million passengers ride with us each year. Our mission is to keep communities connected and help drive affordable and sustainable travel for everyone. For more information, please visit our website and press room.

