Greyline Introduces gVue

With increased and evolving regulatory scrutiny, as well as emerging "alternative alternatives," such as crypto and digital asset funds, robo-advisors and fintech-based investing platforms, the financial services industry remains focused on managing and monitoring compliance activities. gVue provides a robust, easy-to-use solution to oversee firms' overall compliance efforts and implementation of code of ethics policies and procedures. gVue's intuitive interface provides a seamless and reliable way to track and measure data related to employees' personal securities trading; political contributions; outside business activities; gifts and entertainment; and certifications and policies.

Greyline has announced the launch of gVue, a comprehensive compliance technology solution for financial services firms.

gVue was designed by Greyline professionals who have diverse experience as former in-house compliance officers, lawyers, consultants, and regulators. It is a practical system that aligns with business operations and risk and facilitates ease of employee adoption.

"Greyline's financial services compliance experts understand the regulatory, operational and governance challenges firms face. We remain committed to our mission of developing a techenabled consulting platform, which allows our clients to mitigate risk and fulfill compliance obligations without any overly burdensome administrative requirements. We seized the opportunity to create a solution that is easy-to-use, reliable and preserves the integrity of the data by providing updates in real time. We look forward to continuing to offer a seamless experience in implementing gVue," said Sean Wilke, Partner and Head of Strategic Growth at Greyline.

gVue offers many user-friendly benefits, including:

Privacy: Non-reportable information is filtered out (i.e., cash balances, dividends, etc.)

Automation: System-generated reminders and automated tasks keep users on track.

System-generated reminders and automated tasks keep users on track. Reporting: gVue easily generates reporting on items typically requested during an SEC audit.

gVue easily generates reporting on items typically requested during an SEC audit. Efficiency: gVue eliminates the need for paper statements.

gVue was recently recognized as Best Technology Newcomer by HFM at its U.S. Services Awards on September 22, 2021.

Learn more about gVue or schedule a demo at Greyline.co/gVue.

About Greyline

With offices across North America and the U.K., Greyline is a leading global provider of governance, risk and compliance consulting services. As the largest private, partner-owned and operated consultancy in the industry, Greyline focuses on providing dynamic, high-quality consulting and innovative technology designed to solve investment managers' business, regulatory and operational needs. Greyline's clients span the spectrum in terms of size and strategy, including private equity and credit, venture capital, real estate, hedge funds, registered funds and traditional investment advisers.

