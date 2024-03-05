Greylock Federal Credit Union Partners with Alkami to Bolster Its Retail, Business, and Mobile Banking Experience

Expansive digital transformation helps credit union enhance member features and functionality

PLANO, Texas, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the U.S., announced today a transformative collaboration with Greylock Federal Credit Union ("Greylock Federal"). Greylock Federal has embarked on a journey to optimize its digital banking landscape by implementing the Alkami Digital Banking Platform, marking a significant milestone in its commitment to delivering unparalleled banking experiences to its members.

By embracing the Alkami Digital Banking Platform, Greylock Federal aims to enhance its retail, business, and mobile banking offerings, ensuring a seamless and intuitive user experience across all channels. This strategic partnership underscores Greylock Federal's dedication to innovation and member-centricity, positioning the credit union for sustained growth and success in the dynamic financial services landscape. Through the Alkami Digital Banking Platform, Greylock Federal and its members will gain access to advanced account management features, streamlined account opening processes, and powerful data analytics capabilities, enabling the credit union to deliver best-in-class banking solutions.

"Greylock Federal Credit Union is excited to add Alkami to our portfolio of digital banking services to further enrich our member experience. As an organization, Alkami shares in Greylock's mission, vision, and values, and that's important to us. Through our partnership with Alkami and their single platform, we expect to bridge the gap between online and mobile banking, ensuring a seamless experience," said Shenna Brady, vice president, digital experience at Greylock Federal.

"By consulting closely with their team, we were able to gain a deep understanding of Greylock's goals and challenges, and as a result, deliver solutions that will enable Greylock to grow their member base," said Jeff Chen, vice president, product management at Alkami. "We know that financial institutions of all sizes are operating in the most competitive market many have seen in years, making it more important than ever to prioritize and elevate members' digital banking experience. We are excited to partner with Greylock on their digital banking journey and support them as they grow their retail, business banking, and mobile experience."

About Alkami

Alkami Technology, Inc. is a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the United States that enables clients to grow confidently, adapt quickly, and build thriving digital communities. Alkami helps clients transform through retail and business banking, digital account opening, payment security, and data analytics and marketing solutions. To learn more, visit www.alkami.com.

About Greylock Federal Credit Union

Greylock Federal Credit Union is wholly owned by its members and offers full-service branches in Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Lee, Adams, North Adams, Williamstown, Lanesborough, and Lenox, Mass., and Greenport/Hudson, N.Y. Greylock has a Low-Income Designation (LID) from the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) and certification by the U.S. Treasury Department's Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFI) Fund allowing the Credit Union to offer expanded services to low- and moderate-income families. More information is available at www.greylock.org. Insured by NCUA.

Media Relations Contacts

Vested

[email protected]

Marla Pieton

[email protected]

SOURCE Alkami Technology, Inc.