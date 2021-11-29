Greystar Awarded Management of Hendersonville's Newest Active Adult Community, Album Indian Lake

"Album Indian Lake is an active adult community, providing an active lifestyle for likeminded adults in a similar life stage – this doesn't exist in Hendersonville currently," Ally Hackney, Senior Regional Property Manager said. "There is a need for this type of housing as we see more and more active adults looking to right-size their living environment, live a maintenance-free lifestyle and meet new friends within a vibrant community. We're thrilled to bring this new option for living to the Indian Lake neighborhood."

Floorplans come in one- and two-bedrooms and early apartment home renovations have begun. preleasing will begin on November 8.

Album Indian Lake fits perfectly within the high-end Indian Lake neighborhood and features a brick exterior with white wood accents and an interior color scheme to match.

Resort-style amenities and designer finishes in apartment homes were hand-selected for mature renters in this market. The community life includes a resident-led and staff supported lifestyle program involving social hours, culinary experiences, educational opportunities, and yoga and fitness classes.

Album Indian Lake is within walking distance of the Streets of Indian Lake shopping center, just a short trek to Old Hickory Lake for outdoor activities and a 20-minute drive to downtown Nashville for shopping, dining, entertainment and more.

Album Indian Lake will be holding a VIP open house on Wednesday, December 1, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 109 Cinema Dr. in Hendersonville for city officials, local businesses and reporters. For more information on Album Indian Lake or preleasing information, please visit AlbumIndianLake.com or call 615-431-1000.

About Greystar

Greystar is a leading, fully integrated real estate company offering expertise in investment management, development, and management of rental housing properties globally. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Greystar manages and operates over an estimated $220 billion of real estate in more than 200 markets globally including offices throughout the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, managing more than 748,000 units/beds, and has a robust institutional investment management platform with approximately $45.1 billion of assets under management, including over $21.3 billion of assets under development. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 with the intent to become a provider of world-class service in the rental residential real estate business. To learn more, visit www.greystar.com.

About Avenida Partners



Since 1991, Avenida Partners has undertaken unique, niche development projects that require an expert blend of architectural, aesthetic, and practical solutions. Our efforts have primarily focused on developing premier residential communities in established and desirable, yet underserved, markets. Avenida's for-sale and for-rent residential projects have included Type I high-rise, urban Type V condominiums and apartments, and conventional horizontal subdivisions. Additional development and ownership activities over the years have included warehouse/distribution spaces and retail properties consisting of renovated neighborhood serving centers.

