Greystar Celebrates Grand Opening of Summerwell Parkway Village

UNION CITY, Ga., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC ("Greystar"), a global leader in the investment, development, and management of real estate, including rental housing, logistics and life sciences, announced today that Summerwell Parkway Village is hosting a ribbon cutting on October 8 at noon to celebrate its grand opening.

Summerwell is Greystar's dedicated Build for Rent brand focused on developing purpose-built, single-family rental communities across the United States. This approach to build for rent adds single-family housing supply while striving to deliver efficient and scalable communities in target markets that need this product most.

"Union City is a quiet part of the Atlanta market that is primed for single family homes that provide renters more space and privacy without the worries of maintenance or home ownership," Joe Parsons, Managing Director of Investments for Greystar said. "Summerwell Parkway Village has beautiful homes with amazing amenities, and we are extremely excited to bring Greystar's build for rent product to the community."

Summerwell Parkway Village consists of 282 townhomes in three- and four-bedroom layouts that range from 1,500 sq. ft. to 1,885 sq. ft. Each one features a two-car garage and fully fenced-in front or back yard.

Homes will feature:

SmartRent smart home features including electronic locks, thermostats and hub

GE stainless steel, energy-efficient and large capacity appliances

Laundry room with full-size GE washer and dryer

Spacious open floor plans

Carrara white quartz countertops

Subway tile backsplash

Custom oversized kitchen islands

Upgraded SPC vinyl flooring

Gooseneck kitchen faucets and upgraded plumbing fixtures

Crown molding on the first floor

Abundant storage space

The community has onsite nature trails as well as these amenities:

Resort-style swimming pool with sun deck

Fitness center

Resident clubhouse

Dog park

Playground

Pet-friendly homes

Professionally landscaped yards

On-site maintenance

Additionally, Summerwell Parkway Village will have community-wide Wi-Fi that has speeds of up to 1Gbps, a property-provided router, minimal dead zones, no network interference, a secure individual profile and a self-healing mesh network. Residents will be able to access the network from anywhere on the property without losing their connection.

For more information, or to schedule a tour, please visit www.summerwellparkwayvillage.com.

About Greystar

Greystar is a leading, fully integrated global real estate company offering expertise in property management, investment management, development, and construction services in institutional-quality rental housing, logistics, and life sciences sectors. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Greystar manages and operates more than $320 billion of real estate in approximately 250 markets globally with offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, manages nearly 997,000 units/beds globally, and has a robust institutional investment management platform comprised of over $78 billion of assets under management, including $36 billion of development assets. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 to become a provider of world-class service in the rental residential real estate business. To learn more, visit www.greystar.com.

