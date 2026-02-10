Grgich Hills Estate Creates Timeless: An Homage to Miljenko "Mike" Grgich, Synchronizing with the Judgment of Paris 50th Anniversary

The exclusive Premiere Napa Valley auction lot explores precision, tribute, and craftsmanship through this single-vineyard Chardonnay

NAPA VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grgich Hills Estate announces the creation of Timeless, a single-vineyard Chardonnay created as an homage to the wine that forever altered global perceptions of American winemaking, the legendary 1973 Chateau Montelena Chardonnay crafted by Miljenko "Mike" Grgich. Created exclusively as an auction lot for Premiere Napa Valley , Timeless tells the story of Napa's rise on the world stage, Mike Grgich's enduring imprint on the industry, and the winery's continued pursuit of benchmark winemaking.

As the 50th anniversary of the Judgment of Paris approaches, Grgich Hills Estate sought to honor that defining event with a wine inspired by its original spirit, reflecting both the winery's modern commitment to excellence and its stewardship of the land. Timeless is produced from heritage Wente Chardonnay clones, gifted to Grgich Hills Estate by longtime Napa grower Larry Hyde and planted in 1989. These mature vines yield fruit that express purity, tension, and depth that embody the Grgich Hills Estate signature.

Farmed to the highest standards of Regenerative Organic Certified® agriculture, the vineyard embodies a philosophy centered on soil vitality, biodiversity, and natural harmony – all placing an emphasis on Grgich Hills Estate's most meaningful work to date. The resulting Chardonnay is crisp, complex, and beautifully balanced – a style that has captivated wine lovers for decades.

"To be the steward of such a legacy is an incredible honor, and I find immense joy in keeping this momentous event alive in the minds of wine lovers by making and sharing a wine steeped in the knowledge and iconic style of the champion wine's creator," said Ivo Jeramaz, Head Winemaker and VP of Vineyards & Production at Grgich Hills Estate.

It was that crucial link between grit and mastery that propelled Mike to global acclaim and it remains the thread that binds Grgich Hills Estate's success to its pursuit of uncompromising quality. Timeless is a unique expression connecting wine lovers to a pivotal chapter in history. To taste it is to feel that turning point, when boundaries shifted, expectations were rewritten, and excellence found a new home.

About Grgich Hills Estate:

Grgich Hills Estate is dedicated to crafting world-class wines renowned for their elegance, complexity and balance. The winery's mission is rooted in regenerating the earth and fostering peace through friendship while building a better future for generations to come. Following the victory of the 1973 Chateau Montelena Chardonnay crafted by Miljenko "Mike"

Grgich at the 1976 Judgment of Paris, Grgich Hills Estate was founded in 1977 by Mike Grgich and Austin Hills of the Hills Bros. coffee family. Grgich Hills Estate remains family-owned and operated, upholding the values of its Croatian immigrant founder Mike Grgich: "Every day, do your best, learn something new, and make a friend." All grapes are estate-grown in Napa

Valley and are 100% certified regenerative organic, with a deep commitment to natural, minimal-intervention winegrowing practices that capture the essence of the vineyard and vintage in every bottle.

Media Contact:

Jen Caplan

Colangelo & Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE Grgich Hills Estate