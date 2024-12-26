Grid Dynamics Holdings Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

News provided by

S&P Dow Jones Indices

Dec 26, 2024

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASD: GDYN) will replace Revelyst Inc. (NYSE: GEAR) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, January 2. Strategic Value Partners is acquiring Revelyst in a deal expected to close soon pending final conditions.

Following is a summary of the change that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

Jan 2, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Grid Dynamics Holdings

GDYN

Information Technology

Jan 2, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Revelyst

GEAR

Consumer Discretionary

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

