Gridiron Capital Invests in Erie

NEW CANAAN, Conn., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gridiron Capital, LLC ("Gridiron Capital"), an investment firm focused on partnering with founders, entrepreneurs, and management teams, today announced an investment in Erie, a leading direct-to-consumer residential products and services company, primarily offering fiberglass and metal re-roofing solutions. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

For nearly 40 years, Erie has provided quality home-remodeling products and services throughout the Midwest and across the country, offering its customers a one-stop, high-touch sales, service, and direct installation experience. Today, the company operates across 37 field offices in 19 states and the District of Columbia and offers a wide range of high-quality fiberglass and metal re-roofing products and other solutions that protect and enhance the appearance and value of the home.

Erie will continue to be led by the current management team, retain its headquarters and operations in Toledo and continue to grow through its existing and expanding network of field offices.

"We have known the Gridiron team for years and are excited to solidify a partnership with them," said Pat Trompeter, Founder and CEO of Erie. "Gridiron has a deep understanding of our direct-to-consumer business model, including lead generation, in-home sales, installation and a constant focus on our customers. My extended Erie team and I are looking forward to the growth opportunities that will come from our partnership with Gridiron."

"Erie has an impressive track record of growth and an unmatched legacy as an industry pioneer, driven primarily by an unwavering focus to customer service and satisfaction," said Tom Burger, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Gridiron Capital. "We are excited to partner with Pat and the Erie management team to align Gridiron's capabilities and industry experience with Erie's exceptional talent and knowledge to capitalize on the significant runway for growth in the attractive residential re-roofing market."

Joe Saldutti, Managing Director at Gridiron Capital, added, "There is a strong cultural fit and shared spirit of entrepreneurism between the Erie and Gridiron teams. We look forward to partnering with Pat, Randy, Aaron, Chad, Adam and the entire Erie team to support their growth and position the Company for long-term, continued success."

Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP acted as legal advisor to Gridiron Capital. Erie was advised by Berenson LLP.

About Gridiron Capital, LLC

Gridiron Capital is an investment firm focused on partnering with founders, entrepreneurs, and management teams, and creating value by building middle-market companies into industry-leaders in branded consumer, B2B and B2C services, and niche industrial segments in the United States and Canada. We help transform growing companies by winning together through hard work, partnerships grounded in shared values and a unique culture that comes from hands-on experience building and running businesses. As a team led by former operators and entrepreneurs, we know what it takes to run successful businesses on a day-to-day basis. Additional information is available on the firm's website: www.gridironcapital.com.

About Erie

For over 30 years, Erie has marketed, supplied and installed quality residential products that enhance and protect the home and improve the value of the homeowners' most valuable asset. Founded in 1982, Erie is has grown from its Midwest roots to become a national company that offers one-stop shopping for those who wish to improve their homes. Erie provides an end-to-end service and product solution to its customers by handling all aspects of the re-roofing and home improvement process. From lead generation to final installation and warranty, Erie oversees everything from start to finish, giving their customers the peace of mind that is associated with doing business with a company that offers hands-on expertise throughout every phase of the customer experience. Additional information is available on the company's website: www.erieconstruction.com

