GridPoint Announces Key Leadership Appointments to Drive New Phase of Growth and Optimization

RESTON, Va., March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GridPoint, a leading cleantech company that decarbonizes commercial buildings and accelerates a more sustainable energy future, is proud to announce the appointment of three seasoned executives to key leadership positions. These appointments signify a strategic move towards a new phase of growth and optimization for the company.

Derek Booth joins GridPoint as Chief Customer Officer, bringing with him over two decades of invaluable experience in service delivery and transformational leadership, most recently at Johnson Controls. Renowned for his strategic expertise in operations management, Derek is poised to lead GridPoint's customer-centric initiatives, driving revenue growth and enhancing customer experiences. His commitment to excellence and talent development aligns seamlessly with GridPoint's values, marking an exciting chapter for the company.

Chris Ash assumes the role of Vice President of Product Strategy, leveraging extensive expertise garnered from 29 years in the energy and sustainability field. With a proven record in disrupting markets, driving growth, and fostering innovation, Chris's strategic insights and customer-centric approach will be integral as GridPoint navigates its next phase of growth and optimization, ensuring the delivery of innovative solutions to exceed customer expectations.

Kim Park has been appointed as GridPoint's Vice President of Support & Service, drawing from a wealth of experience in customer support and service. With a focus on fostering a collaborative culture and delivering world-class customer experiences, Kim's leadership will be instrumental in ensuring GridPoint's commitment to prioritizing customer satisfaction. Her fresh perspective and dedication to excellence will significantly contribute to GridPoint's growth and success in delivering innovative solutions and unparalleled service. Previously, Kim served as Vice President of Global Customer Support at ServiceTitan.

"As I step into this role at GridPoint, I view this opportunity as a strategic investment in our company's future. My focus will be on enhancing our customer-centric approach, driving service excellence, and fostering lasting relationships with our clients. Together with Chris, Kim and the GridPoint leadership team, I'm confident that we will not only meet but exceed our customers' expectations, propelling GridPoint to new heights of success," remarked Derek Booth, newly appointed Chief Customer Officer.

"We see these appointments as a strategic investment in GridPoint's evolution," commented Mark Danzenbaker, CEO of GridPoint. "Derek, Chris, and Kim bring a wealth of expertise and fresh perspectives that will invigorate our approach to customer-centricity, product strategy, and service excellence. Their arrival not only signifies a commitment to enhancing our organizational capabilities but also reinforces our dedication to delivering exceptional value to our customers and stakeholders. With their leadership, we're poised to chart new territories and set new benchmarks in our industry."

GridPoint is poised for a transformative journey with its strengthened leadership team, dedicated to delivering innovative solutions and unparalleled customer experiences in the cleantech industry.

About GridPoint

GridPoint is a leading cleantech company that decarbonizes commercial buildings and accelerates the transition to a sustainable energy future. GridPoint's smart building technology platform connects energy grids with distributed energy resources, providing the ability to synchronize energy demand and supply behind-the-meter to optimize energy consumption and help achieve sustainability goals for businesses and utilities. GridPoint Intelligence™ is deployed in more than 20,000 commercial buildings across multiple industries in North America. Leveraging data analytics, patented algorithms, and intelligent automation to deliver unprecedented visibility into complex building operations, GridPoint optimizes energy costs, lowers carbon emissions and strengthens resiliency – building by building. Networked together, buildings with GridPoint Intelligence™ can aggregate the reliable and instantaneous capacity that energy grids increasingly require. The GridPoint Intelligent Energy Network™ of buildings is driving grid modernization and accelerating the transition to a sustainable energy future. For more information, visit https://www.gridpoint.com/.

