Gridsum (GSUM) Alert: Johnson Fistel, Investigates Gridsum Holding Inc. Following Auditor's Statement About Financial Statements; Investors Encouraged to Contact Firm

On April 23, 2018 before the market opened, Gridsum issued a press release reporting the Company's independent registered public accounting firm, notified the Company's Board of Directors and Audit Committee that PwC's audit report for the Company's financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2016, should no longer be relied upon. Gridsum provides data analysis software for enterprises and government agencies in China.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including former employees and others, and are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or by phone at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

