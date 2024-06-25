GridUnity Develops Common Intake Program for Electric Grid Interconnection

GridUnity's Interconnection Life Cycle Management Platform Will Help Streamline the Process of Handling California's Load Growth

SUMMIT, N.J., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GridUnity®, a pioneer in cloud-based interconnection and energy analytics for utilities and transmission service providers, announced that Southern California Edison (SCE) has selected their Interconnection Life Cycle Management (ILCM) platform. As one of the nation's largest electric utilities, SCE delivers power to 15 million people in 50,000 square miles across central, coastal and Southern California.

GridUnity's ILCM application is a proven, highly scalable solution that offers the ability to guide utility customers and staff through the tasks, activities, and analysis processes necessary to manage, transact and report on the fulfillment of interconnection requests and support program interactions throughout the process from application intake to electrification. The application's rich configuration and administrative functions can provide the flexibility necessary to meet the accelerating growth in transportation and building electrification with evolving governmental policies.

Featuring the ability to integrate with existing financial software systems and numerous other programs already in place, ILCM will enable customers to complete and track Service Requests from initiation through completion using the automated self-service portal.

"As we continue to roll out our interconnection software across the U.S., GridUnity has gained extensive experience implementing complex projects that unify processes across multiple stakeholder groups, improving communication, record-keeping, and information sharing," GridUnity CEO Brian Fitzsimons said. "As we configure the platform to meet the specific needs of SCE, we are confident that it will speed interconnection, increase accuracy, and reduce manual processing."

About GridUnity

GridUnity® is a pioneer in cloud-based interconnection and energy analytics solutions for transmission and distribution. The company is leading the global shift toward highly reliable and responsive renewable and distributed energy resources. GridUnity is the only solution that integrates customer engagement, engineering automation and system planning in one unified platform, enabling clients to transform their customer service and operational model. Clients include North American investor-owned utilities and independent system operators serving 37 U.S. states and 50% of the U.S. population. For more information, please visit gridunity.com and for the latest news, follow GridUnity on LinkedIn .

SOURCE GridUnity