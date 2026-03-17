Griffin Catalyst and American History Unbound Lift Off with "We Chose to Go to the Moon": Two Performances at Carnegie Hall to be Filmed for a National Television Audience

Landmark multimedia production chronicles America's race to the Moon and beyond through period music, archival imagery, and historic flags

MIAMI, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Griffin Catalyst, the civic engagement initiative of Citadel founder and CEO Ken Griffin, today announced that "We Chose to Go to the Moon," a landmark live performance from the team at American History Unbound, will be presented at Carnegie Hall in April and broadcast to national television audiences this fall amid commemorations of America's 250th anniversary and Veterans Day. This marks the latest collaboration between the organizations to bring defining moments in American history to audiences nationwide.

Created and narrated by historian John Monsky as part of his acclaimed American History Unbound series and presented by Ken Griffin in partnership with Griffin Catalyst, "We Chose to Go to the Moon" tells the dramatic story of America's race to the Moon—one of the most ambitious scientific and exploration achievements in history—through a powerful blend of storytelling, archival film and images, historic artifacts, and live performance by six Broadway stars and the Orchestra of St. Luke's.

The immersive production features iconic music of the 1960s and 1970s, including works by David Bowie, Elton John, Simon & Garfunkel, and others, reflecting the cultural, political, and emotional complexity of the era in which the Mercury, Gemini, and Apollo programs unfolded, culminating with Neil Armstrong's first steps on the lunar surface on July 20, 1969.

"The decision to go to the Moon was one of the most ambitious and aspirational undertakings of mankind," said Ken Griffin. "'We Chose to Go to the Moon' pays tribute to the talent, courage, and perseverance behind this momentous achievement and highlights what can be achieved when bold goals are pursued by extraordinary teams."

The production follows the journeys of the astronauts, engineers, scientists, and families behind the country's ambitious space program, transporting audiences from launch pads to Mission Control and into classrooms and living rooms around the world where millions of viewers watched history unfold in real time. The performance reaches a crescendo in the fulfillment of President John F. Kennedy's 1961 challenge to land a man on the Moon and return him safely to Earth.

"Going to the Moon was not inevitable; it was a choice, a willingness of the heart, that reflected the very best of America's spirit—curiosity, courage, and a belief in the power of shared effort," said John Monsky, founder of American History Unbound. "Ken Griffin's sustained commitment to preserving and elevating these stories has allowed us to bring moments like this to life by connecting history, culture, and civic purpose for audiences today and generations to come. The outstanding cast and team behind this production will transport audiences back to this fascinating period in American history, in the magnificent Carnegie Hall, where so many moments in American history were made."

The partnership builds on Griffin Catalyst's broader commitment to strengthening freedom and democracy by connecting Americans to the ideals and individuals that define our shared story. Recent efforts include transformative support for the National Medal of Honor Museum, the Navy SEAL Foundation, and the Call of Duty Endowment, as well as initiatives to facilitate public access to foundational documents—including a loan of a rare first-edition copy of the U.S. Constitution and an early printing of the seventeen proposed amendments that became the Bill of Rights, as well as the acquisition and planned public display of historic editions of the Emancipation Proclamation and the Thirteenth Amendment.

"We Chose to Go to the Moon" is directed by Tony-Award winner Michael Mayer ("Chess," "Spring Awakening") with music arranged and conducted by Ian Weinberger ("Hamilton," "Chess") and features top Broadway vocalists alongside the Orchestra of St. Luke's. The production combines live performance with rare archival footage, historic flags, and imagery drawn from NASA, the National Archives, and other sources.

As with the Griffin Catalyst-sponsored production of "The Great War & The Great Gatsby" at Carnegie Hall in April 2025, the two performances of "We Chose to Go to the Moon" will be filmed live by Academy Award-winning RadicalMedia, with plans for a national broadcast this fall, coinciding with the commemoration of America's 250th anniversary and Veterans Day.

About Griffin Catalyst

Griffin Catalyst is the civic engagement initiative of Citadel founder and CEO Ken Griffin, encompassing his philanthropic and community impact efforts. Tackling the world's greatest challenges in innovative, action-oriented, and evidence-driven ways, Griffin Catalyst is dedicated to expanding opportunity and improving lives across six areas of focus: Education, Science & Medicine, Upward Mobility, Freedom & Democracy, Enterprise & Innovation, and Communities. For more information, visit griffincatalyst.org.

About American History Unbound

The American History Unbound series combines live music, performed by leading orchestras and celebrated Broadway actors, with lecture, photographs, and film from the National Archives, historic American flags, and material culture to explore watershed moments in American history.

These symphonic and visual journeys through history are commissioned by the Carnegie Hall Presents series. Created and narrated by historian John Monsky, programs to date have explored the Vietnam War, the race to the Moon, D-Day, and World War I.

These works have been presented at Carnegie Hall, Boston's Symphony Hall, the John F. Kennedy Center Opera House, New York Historical, the Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill, New York, the Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach, Florida, Yale University, New York University's Skirball Center for the Performing Arts, and the New York Stock Exchange.

In December 2024, The Eyes of the World: From D-Day to VE Day was performed in the East Room of the White House for the President, top administration officials, and veterans. A performance with the legendary Boston Pops is currently streaming on PBS.org.

American History Unbound Inc. is a 501(c)(3).

www.americanhistoryunbound.com

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SOURCE Griffin Catalyst