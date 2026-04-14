Griffin Catalyst Brings "We Chose to Go to the Moon" to Miami's New World Center With Free Public WALLCAST® Viewing at SoundScape Park

Acclaimed production from American History Unbound to be performed live and shared with the public at SoundScape Park in Miami Beach via New World Symphony's WALLCAST®

MIAMI, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Griffin Catalyst, the civic engagement initiative of Citadel founder and CEO Ken Griffin, today announced that "We Chose to Go to the Moon," a landmark multimedia production that brings the story of America's race to the moon to life through live music, archival footage, historic artifacts, and powerful storytelling, will be performed in Miami on April 25. A free public viewing of the live performance will be projected on a grand outdoor scale at SoundScape Park through the New World Symphony's WALLCAST®, allowing South Florida audiences to experience the production in a shared, open-air setting.

Created and narrated by historian John Monsky as part of his acclaimed American History Unbound series, "We Chose to Go to the Moon" explores one of the most ambitious scientific and exploration achievements in American history—from the earliest days of the Mercury Program through the triumph of the Apollo 11 Moon landing by Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin in July 1969.

Presented by Griffin Catalyst in partnership with American History Unbound, the production is an immersive, large-scale experience combining live performance with rare archival footage, historic flags, and imagery drawn from NASA, the National Archives, and other sources. The show follows Griffin Catalyst's presentation at the New World Center in May 2025 of "The Eyes of the World: D-Day to VE Day," John Monsky's story of the climactic closing year of World War II and Miami's role in it.

This year's performance, of a story with meaningful roots in Florida's Space Coast, is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer ("Spring Awakening," "Chess") with music arranged by Ian Weinberger ("Hamilton"), featuring an acclaimed cast of stage and screen actors and vocalists, including Skylar Astin, Brent Comer, Claybourne Elder, Elizabeth Gillies, Taylor Louderman, and Joy Woods.

The production also features iconic music of the 1960s and 1970s, including "Fly Me to the Moon," "Rocket Man," "Space Oddity," and "My Generation," reflecting the cultural, political, and emotional complexity of the tumultuous era in which the Mercury, Gemini, and Apollo programs unfolded.

"The decision to go to the Moon was one of the most ambitious and aspirational undertakings of mankind," said Ken Griffin. "'We Chose to Go to the Moon' pays tribute to the talent, courage, and perseverance behind this momentous achievement and highlights what can be achieved when bold goals are pursued by extraordinary teams."

The production follows the journeys of the astronauts, engineers, scientists, and families behind the country's ambitious space program, transporting audiences from launch pads to Mission Control and into classrooms and living rooms around the world where millions of viewers watched history unfold in real time. The performance reaches a crescendo in the fulfillment of President John F. Kennedy's 1961 challenge to land a man on the Moon and return him safely to Earth.

"Going to the Moon was not inevitable; it was a choice, a willingness of the heart, that reflected the very best of America's spirit—curiosity, courage, and a belief in the power of shared effort," said John Monsky, founder of American History Unbound. "Ken Griffin's sustained commitment to preserving and elevating these stories has allowed us to bring moments like this to life by connecting history, culture, and civic purpose for audiences today and generations to come. The outstanding cast and team behind this production will transport audiences back to this fascinating period in American history."

The partnership builds on Griffin Catalyst's broader commitment to strengthening freedom and democracy by connecting Americans to the ideals and individuals that define our shared story. Recent efforts include transformative support for the National Medal of Honor Museum, the Navy SEAL Foundation, and the Call of Duty Endowment, as well as initiatives to facilitate public access to foundational documents—including a loan of a rare first-edition copy of the U.S. Constitution and an early printing of the seventeen proposed amendments that became the Bill of Rights, as well as the acquisition and planned public display of historic editions of the Emancipation Proclamation and the Thirteenth Amendment.

"We Chose to Go to the Moon" was previously performed at Carnegie Hall and will be broadcast to national television audiences this fall amid commemorations of America's 250th anniversary and Veterans Day.

Event Details

Free Public New World Symphony WALLCAST® Viewing of "We Chose to Go to the Moon" at SoundScape Park

Date: Saturday, April 25

Location: SoundScape Park, Miami Beach

Guests are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs. Live closed captions will be available.

About Griffin Catalyst

Griffin Catalyst is the civic engagement initiative of Citadel founder and CEO Ken Griffin, encompassing his philanthropic and community impact efforts. Tackling the world's greatest challenges in innovative, action-oriented, and evidence-driven ways, Griffin Catalyst is dedicated to expanding opportunity and improving lives across six areas of focus: Education, Science & Medicine, Upward Mobility, Freedom & Democracy, Enterprise & Innovation, and Communities. For more information, visit griffincatalyst.org.

About American History Unbound

The American History Unbound series combines live music, performed by leading orchestras and celebrated Broadway actors, lecture, photographs, and film from the National Archives, historic American flags, and material culture to explore watershed moments in American history.

These symphonic and visual journeys through history are commissioned by the Carnegie Hall Presents series. Created and narrated by historian John Monsky, programs to date have explored the Vietnam War, the race to the moon, D-Day, and World War I.

These works have been presented at Carnegie Hall, Boston's Symphony Hall, the John F. Kennedy Center Opera House, Miami's New World Center, New Orleans' Orpheum Theater, Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts, The New York Historical, Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill, New York, Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach, Florida, Yale University, New York University's Skirball Center for the Performing Arts, and the New York Stock Exchange.

In December 2024, The Eyes of the World: From D-Day to VE Day was performed in the East Room of the White House for the President, top administration officials, and veterans, commemorating the anniversary of Pearl Harbor Day. A performance with the legendary Boston Pops is currently streaming via PBS Passport. American Heart in WWI: A Carnegie Hall Tribute (formerly The Great War & The Great Gatsby), filmed at Carnegie Hall by the Academy Award-producing RadicalMedia – Summer of Soul (...Or When the Revolution Could Not be Televised) – and directed for the stage by Tony-winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening) is also available on PBS Passport.

American History Unbound Inc. is a 501(c)(3).

For more information, visit www.americanhistoryunbound.com.

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SOURCE Griffin Catalyst