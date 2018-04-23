Griffin Greenhouse Supplies and New England Controlled Environments Agriculture Installation Standardize on Heliospectra LED Lighting

GOTHENBURG, Sweden and SAN FRANCISCO, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Heliospectra AB (publ) (OTCQB: HLSPY, FIRSTNORTH: HELIO), a world leader in intelligent lighting technology for greenhouse and controlled plant growth environments, announces a third order from their value-added reseller Griffin Greenhouse Supplies for the E60 C-plate full-spectrum series LED grow lights. The order value is SEK 5.78 million (USD $686,510). Delivery will take place and be visible in the accounts in Q3 2018.
"Heliospectra and Griffin are collaborating with this New England customer on a full-scale commercial cultivation facility that will soon represent the largest LED installation in the region," said Ali Ahmadian, CEO of Heliospectra. "Both our teams deliver technical lighting expertise, facility design services and, plant science focus, enabling this facility to build immediate, sustainable energy savings and superior business performance."
With multiple locations across the United States, the Griffin team assists growers across the country with foundational knowledge and practices that impact operations and production while improving crop quality, efficiency and profitability for a wide variety of food, ornamental, and medicinal crops.
The Heliospectra E60 series with C-plate features a far-red wavelength and optimized broad spectra designed to accelerate harvest in flowering plants. Heliospectra's LED technology has been developed with leading commercial food and cannabis growers to ensure businesses achieve consistent year-round production cycles and superior crop quality.
Investor Relations:
Ali Ahmadian
CEO of Heliospectra
+46(0)72-203-6344
ir@heliospectra.com
Redeye is Heliospectra Certified Advisor for Nasdaq First North -www.redeye.se
