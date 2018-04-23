"Heliospectra and Griffin are collaborating with this New England customer on a full-scale commercial cultivation facility that will soon represent the largest LED installation in the region," said Ali Ahmadian, CEO of Heliospectra. "Both our teams deliver technical lighting expertise, facility design services and, plant science focus, enabling this facility to build immediate, sustainable energy savings and superior business performance."

With multiple locations across the United States, the Griffin team assists growers across the country with foundational knowledge and practices that impact operations and production while improving crop quality, efficiency and profitability for a wide variety of food, ornamental, and medicinal crops.

The Heliospectra E60 series with C-plate features a far-red wavelength and optimized broad spectra designed to accelerate harvest in flowering plants. Heliospectra's LED technology has been developed with leading commercial food and cannabis growers to ensure businesses achieve consistent year-round production cycles and superior crop quality.

Investor Relations:

Ali Ahmadian

CEO of Heliospectra

+46(0)72-203-6344

ir@heliospectra.com

Redeye is Heliospectra Certified Advisor for Nasdaq First North -www.redeye.se

http://www.heliospectra.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/heliospectra/r/griffin-greenhouse-supplies-and-new-england-controlled-environments-agriculture-installation-standar,c2502647

The following files are available for download:

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/griffin-greenhouse-supplies-and-new-england-controlled-environments-agriculture-installation-standardize-on-heliospectra-led-lighting-300634381.html

SOURCE Heliospectra

Related Links

http://www.heliospectra.com

