Griffin Greenhouse Supplies Secures Large Order for Heliospectra LED Lighting Solutions

Horticultural Leader in Controlled Environment Agriculture Selects Heliospectra for New England Cannabis Cultivation Facility

GOTHENBURG, Sweden and SAN FRANCISCO , March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Heliospectra AB (publ) (OTCQB: HLSPY) (FIRSTNORTH: HELIO), a world leader in intelligent lighting technology for greenhouse and controlled plant growth environments, announces a new order from their value-added reseller Griffin Greenhouse Supplies for the E60 C plate full spectrum series LED grow lights. The order value is SEK 5.8 million (USD $698,000). Delivery will take place and be visible in the accounts in Q3 2018.

"Our partnership with Griffin offers growers and their businesses a combined team of experienced horticulturists, cultivation specialists and technical experts," said Ali Ahmadian, CEO of Heliospectra. "We are honored to work together to ensure customer success with a partner that also shares our passion for plants, innovation, and quality as we expand the footprint of controlled environment agriculture in North America."

