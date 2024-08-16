Tomatoworld Chooses Heliospectra LED Technology to Further Sustainable Greenhouse Cultivation

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heliospectra AB, a leader in smart LED lighting technology, is proud to announce its collaboration with Tomatoworld, a prominent information and education center and field lab in the Netherlands located in the heart of the horticulture industry. In May, Tomatoworld entered into a strategic partnership with Orance grow light architects, to assist them in implementing a new state-of-the-art LED grow light system within their greenhouse. After evaluating different options, the choice fell to Heliospectra's advanced smart LED grow light system to further promote sustainable cultivation practices and innovation.

Founded in 2008, Tomatoworld is dedicated to showcasing the value and impact of the Dutch greenhouse horticulture sector. As an experience center and field lab, Tomatoworld demonstrates how knowledge, innovation, and technology can help solve global food issues, serving as a hub for tomato growers worldwide, policymakers, and students.

In order to enhance cultivation efficiency and sustainability, Tomatoworld joined forces with Orance to replace their outdated HPS lighting systems. The choice landed on Heliospectra's cutting-edge MITRA X LED fixtures. The MITRA X series offers a wide range of wattages, from 325 to 1500 watts, and multiple efficient spectrum options, including 40%, 60%, 80%, and 90% red, with and without far-red. Depending on the spectrum, these fixtures can achieve an efficacy of up to 3.8 μmol/J.

Tomatoworld has chosen the R80 spectrum with 10% green to optimize the energy efficacy with a more natural light supporting good visibility of the crop for all visitors and not limit potential research with cameras, sensors, and robots.

The implementation of helioCORE™, a wireless LoRa-based system, will not only enable Tomatoworld to control their LED lights wirelessly with precision but also significantly reduce installation costs and energy consumption, thereby reducing their ecological footprint. This advanced system allows for the creation of customized lighting zones, individual fixture control, and integration with local weather forecasts through the DLI controller for optimal energy management, reinforcing our joint commitment to sustainability.

The partnership extends beyond lighting solutions, encompassing a 3-year commitment for collaborative field tests to optimize greenhouse operations. Key initiatives include optimizing vertical light penetration by using wireless sensors throughout the canopy and field-testing Heliospectra's new biosensor and steering light by monitoring fluorescence yield and light saturation. The last field test will analyze energy savings by looking at DLI control and real weather forecasts and pricing.

"At Heliospectra, we are thrilled to collaborate with Tomatoworld to push the boundaries of sustainable horticulture. Our advanced MITRA X LED fixtures and helioCORE™ system represent a significant step forward in energy-efficient cultivation, helping to address global food challenges through innovation. This partnership with Tomatoworld brings us closer to our customers and market, allowing us to conduct field tests and evaluate our new innovations while gaining valuable insights from growers and the industry. This partnership is a testament to our shared vision for a greener future, where technology and sustainability work hand in hand to create lasting impact," says Bonny Heeren, CEO of Heliospectra.

Aart van den Bos, Interim Director of Tomatoworld, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership and the choice of light supplier: "Heliospectra's solutions perfectly align with our vision for sustainability and innovation. Their solution came out as best for the requested micromoles per m2 in combination with the homogeneity of the light distribution. The focus of Heliospectra has on research exemplifies our joint dedication to pioneering sustainable solutions in greenhouse cultivation. Together, we aim to address global food challenges through cutting-edge technology and shared expertise."

For more information about Heliospectra and its advanced lighting solutions, please visit www.heliospectra.com .

For More Information:

Rebecca Nordin, CCO and Head of IR at Heliospectra | +46 (0)72 536 8116 | [email protected]

http://www.heliospectra.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/heliospectra/r/tomatoworld-chooses-heliospectra-led-technology-to-further-sustainable-greenhouse-cultivation,c4023256

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Heliospectra