Griffin Hoover Joins Capital Square as Regional Vice President, Southwest Territory

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square, one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer and manager of housing communities, announced today that Griffin Hoover has joined the firm as regional vice president, Southwest territory. In his new role, Hoover will provide sales and marketing support for broker-dealers, registered representatives and registered investment advisors throughout Nevada, Southern California and Hawaii.

"Hoover brings an exceptional work ethic and broad background in real estate to the position," said Louis Rogers, founder and co-chief executive officer of Capital Square. "We look forward to seeing great things from him in the Southwest territory."

Hoover joins Capital Square with more than 20 years of experience. Previously, he served as vice president, West Coast, at Triton Pacific Securities, where he was responsible for the marketing and distribution of private equity and private credit Regulation D structured investment offerings to the broker-dealer and RIA community across the western United States. Previously, he served at Steadfast Capital Markets Group as senior internal wholesaler, New England, where he was responsible for the marketing and distribution of a $1.5 billion publicly non-traded real estate investment trust offering to broker-dealers and their advisors.

"Hoover is a seasoned external wholesaler with numerous relationships in the financial community, who will be an outstanding addition to Capital Square's wholesaling team," said Drew Jackson, chief distribution officer. "He is a highly accomplished individual with an excellent record for growth, and we are happy to welcome him to the team."

Hoover earned a Master of Business Administration, with an emphasis in real estate and finance, from the University of California, Irvine, and a Bachelor of Science, with a focus in business administration, from the University of Southern California. He holds FINRA Series 7 and 63 licenses.

About Capital Square

Capital Square is a vertically integrated national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges, qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion and a real estate investment trust (REIT). The company is also an active developer and manager of multifamily communities. Since 2012, Capital Square has completed more than $7.9 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square's mixed-used development projects total over 2,000 apartment units with a total development value in excess of $870 million, and Capital Square Living, the firm's property management division, now manages over 11,000 apartments across multiple states. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services – including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management and disposition – for a growing number of high-net-worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. The company has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the nation for eight consecutive years. Learn more at CapitalSq.com.

Disclosure: Securities offered through WealthForge Securities, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Capital Square and WealthForge Securities, LLC are separate entities. There are material risks associated with investing in DST properties and real estate securities including illiquidity, tenant vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, the risk of new supply coming to market and softening rental rates, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, short term leases associated with multifamily properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks, long hold periods, and potential loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, returns and appreciation are not guaranteed. IRC Section 1031 is a complex tax concept; consult your legal or tax professional regarding the specifics of your particular situation. This is not a solicitation or an offer to see any securities. Please read the Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) in its entirety, paying careful attention to the risk section prior to investing. Private placements are speculative. Diversification does not guarantee profits or protect against losses. FINRA Broker Check link: https://brokercheck.finra.org/.

Contact: Jill Swartz

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949-427-1389

[email protected]

SOURCE Capital Square