Griffith Foods Launches Craveable Impact: Sodium Solutions to Address Global Nutrition Recommendations

New Global Innovation Delivers Up to 70% Sodium Reduction[i] while maintaining in-market performance

ALSIP, Ill., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Griffith Foods today unveiled Craveable Impact: Sodium Solutions, the company's newly launched initiative designed to help food manufacturers tackle the urgent challenge of sodium reduction while maintaining the craveable taste experiences consumers demand.

The launch comes at a critical time for global public health. With average sodium intake more than double the World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines[ii] and excess sodium contributing to approximately 1.89 million deaths annually[iii], a 52% increase since 1990, the need for effective reformulation strategies has never been greater. Despite the WHO's call for a 30% sodium reduction by 2025, no country has met this target.[iv]

"At Griffith Foods, we believe taste, nutrition, and sustainability should work in harmony," said Rob Pellicano, Global Vice President of Marketing. "Craveable Impact: Sodium Solutions underscores our commitment to supporting the food industry in meeting essential nutrition targets while preserving the craveable flavor experiences consumers expect."

Proven Results Across Applications

Griffith Foods has achieved sodium reductions of up to 70% in select regional applications, including a 60% reduction in proteins for regulatory compliance, and a 70% reduction in snacks rigorously validated through sensory testing. The solution has already delivered successful reformulations and new product launches across proteins, snacks, and deli meats in markets spanning North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Recent case studies demonstrate the initiative's impact:

A leading Andean food manufacturer achieved 70% sodium reduction in a flavored snack while avoiding front-of-pack warning labels and maintaining sales volumes post-launch

A major Canadian brand reduced sodium by 25% in frozen beef burgers, with 75% of testers finding no difference from the original product

A global snack leader in China unlocked a "reduced sodium" claim with 25% reduction while sustaining sales

Flavor-First Approach Built on Master Blending

Unlike simple ingredient substitution, Craveable Impact: Sodium Solutions takes a holistic approach that begins with flavor. The solution draws on Griffith Foods' expertise in carefully selecting and blending the best raw materials—including salt replacers, flavor enhancers, umami builders, MSG replacers, herbs and spices, acids and modulators, and flavor ingredients—to craft proprietary, tailored blends.

"Consumers still judge products on flavor first," noted Sara Consiglio, Senior Global Category Manager. "Reformulation efforts that compromise taste put brand equity at risk. Our approach combines culinary expertise, food science, sensory validation, nutrition analysis, regulatory assessment, and process engineering to deliver products that are both balanced and craveable."

Identifying Solutions to Meet Market Direction and Deliver on 2030 aspirations Meeting Mounting Pressure from All Sides

The initiative addresses growing opportunities from multiple stakeholders. Seventy-five percent of consumers consider better nutrition a must-have[v], while 32% claim low salt as an essential purchase driver.[vi] Regulatory action is accelerating, with Colombia's 10% tax on high-sodium foods already in place, Canada's mandatory front-of-pack warnings beginning January 2026, and the FDA proposing voluntary sodium reduction targets in the United States. Retailers are expanding better-for-you ranges and increasing scrutiny on sodium-related reformulations and Griffith Foods is poised to lead this transition. As part of Griffith Foods' 2030 Aspirations, Craveable Impact: Sodium Solutions is more than meeting market trends, it is a proactive initiative aimed at increasing global access to more nutritious foods.

Global Toolkit, Locally Relevant

Craveable Impact: Sodium Solutions adapts to diverse markets and applications, meeting both customer specifications and regional regulatory requirements. The toolbox provides manufacturers with greater speed to market, helps meet consumer expectations, and improves regulatory readiness.

Griffith Foods' nutrient density assessment tools further support the effort by evaluating the overall nutritional quality of finished products, going beyond single nutrients to provide a balanced score that helps validate and communicate the nutrition benefits of reformulation.

About Griffith Foods

Griffith Foods is a global product development partner helping food companies meet the evolving needs of consumers with high-quality, culinary driven, customized products. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Alsip, Illinois, USA, Griffith Foods is a family-owned business known for collaborative innovation guided by its purpose to "Blend Care and Creativity to Nourish the World." Operating in over 40 countries across six continents, Griffith Foods employs more than 5,000 people, including over 40 chefs and 340 food scientists, who work together to create solutions that nourish people, planet, and communities. The company's product capabilities include seasonings, sauces, dressings, coating systems, and alternative protein solutions. Griffith Foods' primary areas of focus include Foodservice, Food Manufacturers, Protein Processors, and Retail. For more information, visit www.griffithfoods.com

[i] Based on finished product

[ii] WHO Global Report on Sodium Intake Reduction, 2023. https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/sodium-reduction

[iii] Global Burden of Disease 2021 report: https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/nutrition/articles/10.3389/fnut.2025.1617644/full

[iv] WHO News Release, March 2023. https://www.who.int/news/item/09-03-2023-massive-efforts-needed-to-reduce-salt-intake-and-protect-lives

[v] Griffith Foods Global Quantitative Consumer Study – January 2025 – N 20,000

[vi] GlobalData Quantitative Consumer Survey, Q2 2024

SOURCE Griffith Foods