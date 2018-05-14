Grifols Expands its Blood Typing Solutions Portfolio in the United States with Antisera Reagents

"Accelerating growth in the U.S. transfusion medicine market is a strategic objective for Grifols. The addition of these reagents to our blood typing solutions portfolio significantly broadens our product offering and delivers increased value to our customers," said Carsten Schroeder, President, Grifols Diagnostic Division.

Manual techniques for blood typing and pretransfusion testing continue to be a large segment in the U.S. blood transfusion industry.

To meet the growing demand for innovative blood typing solutions, Grifols comprehensive portfolio now includes the following antisera reagents, most of which require no incubation time:

ABO & Rh monoclonal antisera - An anti-D that detects the DVI variant (IgM/IgG blend), in addition to two other products for anti-D testing

Rare antisera - A wide range of high-quality monoclonal antisera for typing rare antigens

Anti-human globulin sera - a wide range of polyspecific and monospecific anti-globulins

Grifols has begun commercializing these antisera reagents in the U.S.

Grifols is a global healthcare company with more than 75 years of legacy dedicated to improving the health and well-being of people around the world. Grifols produces essential plasma-derived medicines for patients and provides hospitals and healthcare professionals with the tools, information and services they need to help them deliver expert medical care.

Grifols three main divisions - Bioscience, Diagnostic and Hospital - develop, produce and market innovative products and services that are available in more than 100 countries.

With a network of 190 plasma donation centers, Grifols is a leading producer of plasma-derived medicines used to treat rare, chronic and, at times, life-threatening conditions. As a recognized leader in transfusion medicine, Grifols offers a comprehensive portfolio of diagnostic products designed to support safety from donation through transfusion. The Hospital Division provides intravenous (IV) therapies, clinical nutrition products and hospital pharmacy systems, including systems that automate drug compounding and control drug inventory.

Grifols is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain and has 18,300 employees in 30 countries.

In 2017, sales exceeded 4,300 million euros. Grifols demonstrates its strong commitment to advancing healthcare by allocating a significant portion of its annual income to research, development and innovation.

The company's class A shares are listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange, where they are part of the Ibex-35 (MCE:GRF). Grifols non-voting class B shares are listed on the Mercado Continuo (MCE:GRF.P) and on the US NASDAQ via ADRs (NASDAQ: GRFS).

For more information, visit www.grifols.com

