Grifols Extends Commitment to World Federation of Hemophilia Humanitarian Aid Program to 2030

BARCELONA, Spain, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grifols (MCE: GRF, MCE: GRF.P,NASDAQ: GRFS), a global leader in the development of plasma-derived medicines with a track record of more than 100 years dedicated to enhancing people's health and well-being, today announced that it will donate a minimum of 240 million international units (IU) of blood clotting factor medicines (Factor VIII and Factor IX) to the World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH) Humanitarian Aid Program over the next eight years, from 2022 to 2030.

This contribution extends the company's commitment that began in 2014 and will bring its total humanitarian aid commitment to more than 440M IU of Factor VIII and Factor IX over 16 years.

For more than two decades, Grifols has been a proud supporter of the WFH and its efforts to improve access to treatment of bleeding disorders around the world. The extended partnership with WFH reaffirms Grifols' commitment to the global hemophilia community and accounts for the company's most significant contribution to the WFH Humanitarian Aid Program to date.

According to the WFH, the donation of the additional 240 million IU will secure a projected average of 10,300 doses to treat approximately 3,000 patients per year through 2030 in developing countries worldwide where access to adequate treatment is often lacking or absent.

"Helping to address global health inequities is an essential part of fulfilling our corporate mission," said Victor Grifols Deu, co-CEO of Grifols.

"We consider product donations to the World Federation of Hemophilia to be an ethical imperative for our company rather than a simple choice," added Raimon Grifols, co-CEO of Grifols.

Grifols produces plasma-derived medicines to treat chronic rare diseases such as hemophilia and also develops solutions for the diagnoses of bleeding disorders. In 2020, Grifols extended an agreement with the WFH to support donations of products manufactured outside of the U.S. as well, expanding its ability to reach patients worldwide.

"Since its creation in 1996, the WFH Humanitarian Aid Program has benefitted almost 100,000 people in over 100 countries. When patients are able to receive consistent and reliable access to treatment and care, they have hope for a better quality of life," said Alain Baumann, CEO of WFH.

An estimated 400,000 people around the world have severe hemophilia, yet only 25% receive adequate treatment. Grifols' donation also supports the second decade of the WFH Global Alliance for Progress (GAP) program aimed at increasing the number of patients diagnosed and treated for bleeding disorders, particularly in the world's most impoverished countries.

For more information about WFH, hemophilia and other bleeding disorders go to http://www.wfh.org/.

About Grifols

Grifols is a global healthcare company founded in Barcelona in 1909 committed to improving the health and well-being of people around the world. Its four divisions – Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital and Bio Supplies – develop, produce and market innovative solutions and services that are sold in more than 100 countries.

Pioneers in the plasma industry, Grifols operates a growing network of donation centers worldwide. It transforms collected plasma into essential medicines to treat chronic, rare and, at times, life-threatening conditions. As a recognized leader in transfusion medicine, Grifols also offers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions designed to enhance safety from donation to transfusion. In addition, the company supplies tools, information and services that enable hospitals, pharmacies and healthcare professionals to efficiently deliver expert medical care.

Grifols, with nearly 24,000 employees in 30 countries and regions, is committed to a sustainable business model that sets the standard for continuous innovation, quality, safety and ethical leadership.

In 2020, Grifols' economic impact in its core countries of operation was EUR 7.5 billion. The company also generated 140,000 jobs, including indirect and induced.

The company's class A shares are listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange, where they are part of the Ibex-35 (MCE:GRF). Grifols non-voting class B shares are listed on the Mercado Continuo (MCE:GRF.P) and on the U.S. NASDAQ through ADRs (NASDAQ:GRFS).

For more information, please visit www.grifols.com

About the World Federation of Hemophilia

For over 50 years, the World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH) – an international not-for-profit Organization – has worked to improve the lives of people with hemophilia and other inherited bleeding disorders. Established in 1963, it is a global network of patient organizations in 140 countries and has official recognition from the World Health Organization.

To find out more about the WFH, please visit www.wfh.org.

About the WFH Humanitarian Aid Program

The WFH Humanitarian Aid Program improves the lack of access to care and treatment by providing much-needed support for people with inherited bleeding disorders in developing countries. By providing patients with a more predictable and sustainable flow of humanitarian aid donations, the WFH Humanitarian Aid Program makes it possible for patients to receive consistent and reliable access to treatment and care. None of this would be possible without the generous support of Sanofi Genzyme and Sobi, our Founding Visionary Contributors; Bayer and Roche, our Visionary Contributors; Grifols, our Leadership Contributor; and our Contributors, CSL Behring and Takeda.

To learn more about the WFH Humanitarian Aid Program, visit www.treatmentforall.org.

LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The facts and figures contained in this report that do not refer to historical data are "future projections and assumptions". Words and expressions such as "believe", "hope", "anticipate", "predict", "expect", "intend", "should", "will seek to achieve", "it is estimated", "future" and similar expressions, in so far as they relate to the Grifols group, are used to identify future projections and assumptions. These expressions reflect the assumptions, hypotheses, expectations and predictions of the management team at the time of writing this report, and these are subject to a number of factors that mean that the actual results may be materially different. The future results of the Grifols group could be affected by events relating to its own activities, such as a shortage of supplies of raw materials for the manufacture of its products, the appearance of competitor products on the market, or changes to the regulatory framework of the markets in which it operates, among others. At the date of compiling this report, the Grifols group has adopted the necessary measures to mitigate the potential impact of these events. Grifols, S.A. does not accept any obligation to publicly report, revise or update future projections or assumptions to adapt them to events or circumstances subsequent to the date of writing this report, except where expressly required by the applicable legislation. This document does not constitute an offer or invitation to buy or subscribe shares in accordance with the provisions of the following Spanish legislation: Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October, approving recast text of Securities Market Law; Royal Decree Law 5/2005, of 11 March and/or Royal Decree 1310/2005, of 4 November, and any regulations developing this legislation. In addition, this document does not constitute an offer of purchase, sale or exchange, or a request for an offer of purchase, sale or exchange of securities, or a request for any vote or approval in any other jurisdiction. The information included in this document has not been verified nor reviewed by the external auditors of the Grifols group.

SOURCE Grifols

Related Links

http://www.grifols.com

