Grifols PharmacyKeeper ranked No. 1 as 'Best in KLAS' for fifth consecutive year

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grifols (MCE: GRF, MCE: GRF.PNASDAQ: GRFS), a leading global producer of plasma-derived medicines and provider of technologies and services for hospitals, clinics and compounding centers, today announced it has ranked No. 1 in IV Workflow Management for its inclusiv PharmacyKeeper Verification software in the 2021 Best in KLAS: Software and Services report. This is the fifth year running in which PharmacyKeeper Verification has received the top rating in this market segment.

Each year, KLAS publishes the Best in KLAS report, ranking vendors across the many technology and services markets within healthcare. This report amplifies the voice of the provider and payer communities, whose willingness to share their feedback with KLAS fuels this report. Being a "Best in KLAS" vendor means that provider organizations have found that vendor to be the leader in their market segment and are held to the highest standard of excellence.

"Grifols inclusiv PharmacyKeeper Verification was ranked at the very top due to exceptional scores in quality, value and ease of use for customers across all segments, from small independent hospitals to larger hospital systems," said Rob Jagt, President, Grifols Hospital Commercial Division. "A recent example of our commitment to the industry is the template vaccine workflow offered to all customers to support easy and compliant use of PharmacyKeeper for COVID-19 vaccine preparation."

"The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms," said Adam Gale, President, KLAS Research. "Vendors who win the title of 'Best in KLAS' should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products and services. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors."

To view the 2021 Best in KLAS: Software and Services report, please visit: https://klasresearch.com/report/best-in-klas-2021/1820.

About KLAS Research

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance.

For more information on the 2017-2021 Best in KLAS: Software and Services reports, January, © KLAS 2021, visit www.klasresearch.com.

About PharmacyKeeper

As one of several customizable, subscription, web- and mobile-based applications within the PharmacyKeeper solution, PharmacyKeeper Verification is a photo-based, medication workflow system that increases staff efficiency, patient safety and ensures compliance with compounding regulations. PharmacyKeeper is a strategic part of inclusiv, the Grifols comprehensive IV compounding portfolio of integrated technology, software and service solutions dedicated to advancing quality, and safety in pharmacy operations. Over the past five years, roughly 23%1 of all healthcare facilities had a compounding error resulting in a patient incident.

For more information on the growing Grifols inclusiv compounding portfolio, visit www.grifolsinclusiv.com.

About Grifols

Grifols is a global healthcare company founded in Barcelona in 1909 committed to improving the health and well-being of people around the world. Its four divisions – Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital and Bio Supplies – develop, produce and market innovative solutions and services that are sold in more than 100 countries.

Pioneers in the plasma industry, Grifols operates a growing network of donation centers worldwide. It transforms collected plasma into essential medicines to treat chronic, rare and, at times, life-threatening conditions. As a recognized leader in transfusion medicine, Grifols also offers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions designed to enhance safety from donation to transfusion. In addition, the company supplies tools, information and services that enable hospitals, pharmacies and healthcare professionals to efficiently deliver expert medical care.

Grifols, with more than 24,000 employees in 30 countries and regions, is committed to a sustainable business model that sets the standard for continuous innovation, quality, safety and ethical leadership.

In 2019, Grifols' economic impact in its core countries of operation was EUR 8.5 billion. The company also generated 148,000 jobs, including indirect and induced.

The company's class A shares are listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange, where they are part of the Ibex-35 (MCE:GRF). Grifols non-voting class B shares are listed on the Mercado Continuo (MCE:GRF.P) and on the U.S. NASDAQ through ADRs (NASDAQ:GRFS).

For more information, please visit www.grifols.com

1Deanne Halvorson, April 2020: State of Pharmacy Compounding – Vol. 17 No. 4 – Page #16

https://www.pppmag.com/article/2542. Accessed January 25, 2021

SOURCE Grifols

Related Links

https://www.grifols.com/

