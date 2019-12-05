Grifols Streamlines Hospital Pharmacy Operations With New KIRO Fill® Technology and PharmacyKeeper Enhancements

BARCELONA, Spain, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grifols (MCE: GRF) (MCE: GRF.P) (NASDAQ: GRFS), a leading global producer of plasma-derived medicines and provider of technologies and services for hospitals, clinics and compounding centers, today announced the launch of its latest sterile compounding technology, KIRO Fill®, as well as its next-generation software enhancements within the PharmacyKeeper IV workflow platform. The new updates will be showcased at the Grifols booth, 819, during the ASHP Midyear 2019 Clinical Meeting & Exhibition on December 8-12, 2019, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.

KIRO Fill® utilizes automation in an ISO 5 environment, working in parallel to offer efficient throughput without sacrificing safety or accuracy during batch productions of non-hazardous syringe preparations. The solution is designed to enhance patient safety, optimize operational efficiencies, and facilitate regulatory compliance.

The newly released PharmacyKeeper software will improve workflow and safety across the board, including improved visibility into overall pharmacy operations, the ability to serialize medication batches, as well as set separate item alternatives for patient and batch compounds. The enhanced software also features a new module for storing files, providing a secure, centralized cloud-based location for managing and storing Standard Operating Procedures and other documents, and extends bi-directional integration with Epic to support uncommon or unique drug and dose units with increased customization.

"KIRO Fill® and PharmacyKeeper are a strategic part of inclusiv®, our comprehensive IV compounding portfolio of integrated technology, software and service solutions," said Michael Glenn, Vice President of Hospital Global Marketing, Grifols. "They are two of the latest examples of Grifols' continued investment in innovative solutions for advancing quality and safety in pharmacy operations."

The inclusiv® portfolio offers expertise as well as products and services for designing and building compliant cleanrooms, safely preparing and verifying CSPs (compounded sterile preparations), and managing and optimizing hospital pharmacy operations. It includes modular cleanroom systems, IV workflow systems, robotics and other compounding devices, and pharmacy operations software.

In addition to the commercial introduction of KIRO Fill® at the ASHP Midyear 2019 Clinical Meeting & Exhibition, Grifols will exhibit several other new products and enhancements under the inclusiv® umbrella, including expanded capabilities of KIRO Oncology, a robotic system with sophisticated engineering and software controls that provides accuracy and safety throughout the highly complex process of compounding hazardous sterile IV preparations.

For more information on the growing Grifols inclusiv® compounding portfolio, visit www.grifolsinclusiv.com.

To learn how you can join Grifols booth 819 at the ASHP Midyear 2019 Clinical Meeting & Exhibition, visit https://midyear.ashp.org.

About Grifols

Grifols is a global healthcare company founded in Barcelona in 1909 committed to improving the health and well-being of people around the world. Its four divisions – Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital and Bio Supplies – develop, produce and market innovative solutions and services that are sold in more than 100 countries.

Pioneers in the plasma industry, Grifols operates a growing network of donation centers worldwide. It transforms collected plasma into essential medicines to treat rare, chronic and, at times, life-threatening conditions. As a recognized leader in transfusion medicine, Grifols also offers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions designed to enhance safety from donation to transfusion. In addition, the company supplies tools, information and services that enable hospitals, pharmacies and healthcare professionals to efficiently deliver expert medical care.

Grifols, with more than 24,000 employees in 30 countries, is committed to a sustainable business model that sets the standard for continuous innovation, quality, safety and ethical leadership.

The company's class A shares are listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange, where they are part of the Ibex-35 (MCE: GRF). Grifols non-voting class B shares are listed on the Mercado Continuo (MCE: GRF.P) and on the U.S. NASDAQ through ADRs (NASDAQ: GRFS).

For more information, please visit www.grifols.com

