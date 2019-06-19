Grifols to launch plasma-protein-based bleeding-control solutions

BARCELONA, Spain, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grifols (MCE: GRF, MCE: GRF.P,NASDAQ: GRFS), one of the world's three top providers of plasma-derived medicines to treat life-threatening diseases, today announced that the VISTASEAL™ fibrin sealant will be the first product it will introduce with Ethicon Inc. as part of a broad global relationship to provide plasma-protein-based solutions to manage surgical bleeding.

Grifols developed VISTASEAL™, which combines two plasma proteins, fibrinogen and thrombin, and is administered with Ethicon's airless spray device technology.

The sealant, expected to be available in the second half of 2019, will be sold under the VISTASEAL™ name in the U.S. and VERASEAL™ in other select markets.

"Grifols is committed to applying its plasma leadership to its collaboration with Ethicon, whose strengths in device technology and market success in reaching millions of patients worldwide enable us to make important advances in biosurgery and the control of surgical bleeding," said Eduardo Herrero, president Grifols Bioscience Industrial Group.

The alliance also anticipates using Grifols' lyophilized thrombin, a clotting protein, with Ethicon's existing SURGIFLO® Hemostatic Matrix. This will provide surgeons with more advanced options to facilitate and induce clotting during surgery.

Grifols is a global healthcare company founded in Barcelona in 1940, committed to improving the health and well-being of people around the world. Its four divisions - Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital and Bio Supplies - develop, produce and market innovative solutions and services in more than 100 countries.

As pioneers in the field of the plasma science, Grifols is one of the largest plasma companies, with a growing network of donation centers worldwide. It develops this plasma into essential medicines used to treat rare, chronic and, at times, life-threatening conditions. As a recognized leader in transfusion medicine, Grifols also offers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions designed to enhance safety from donation through transfusion. And the company supplies tools, information and services that enable hospitals, pharmacies and healthcare professionals to efficiently deliver expert medical care.

Grifols, with more than 21,000 employees in 30 countries, is committed to a sustainable business model that sets the standard for continuous innovation, quality, safety and ethical leadership in the industry.

The company's class A shares are listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange, where they are part of the Ibex-35 (MCE:GRF). Grifols non-voting class B shares are listed on the Mercado Continuo (MCE:GRF.P) and on the U.S. NASDAQ through ADRs (NASDAQ:GRFS).

