Grimaldi's Pizzeria Announces Launch of National Franchise Program

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grimaldi's Pizzeria today announces the launch of its first ever domestic franchise program. Known for award-winning, coal-fired, brick oven pizza, the renowned New York-style pizzeria is now available to qualified operators in markets throughout the United States.

Grimaldi's operates 43 company-owned restaurants in 12 states from coast to coast. The restaurants capture the essence and energy of the original Brooklyn pizzeria, including the legendary centerpiece coal-brick oven and custom water system that is designed to replicate New York City water, essential to achieve the pizzeria's authentic, award-winning taste. Among Grimaldi's many awards, it has been named "Best Pizza" by Food Network and has received the American Academy of Hospitality Sciences' Five Stars Diamond Award four years in a row. The concept attributes its ongoing success to its three key ingredients – people, product, and service.

Joseph Ciolli, Grimaldi's CEO, explained that "We have an incredible brand with more than 100 years of history in its making, enjoyed by pizza lovers from around the world. With best in class culinary offerings and a highly capable leadership team poised for growth, we are now ideally positioned to deliver our exceptional guest experiences to neighborhoods all around the U.S. through franchising."

Ciolli further explained that, as part of ensuring a successful domestic franchise launch, Grimaldi's engaged MSA Worldwide – a leading franchising advisory firm – to help optimize the franchise program so that franchisees will enjoy the benefits of Grimaldi's comprehensive suite of tools, resources, and experienced staff for ongoing franchisee support.

Grimaldi's Pizzeria earns its culinary reputation by producing hand-crafted pizzas, calzones and antipasto, as well as a variety of delicious salads and house-made desserts, including its legendary cheesecakes. Always a place to celebrate, Grimaldi's Pizzeria features a full bar offering specialty cocktails, craft beers and a robust wine list, including its own signature Mille Gradi red blend, specially produced in Tuscany, Italy.

Featuring an open kitchen concept, Grimaldi's Pizzeria demonstrates the fine art of pizza making by inviting guests to watch seasoned pizzaiolos work their magic with every order. Grimaldi's famous coal-burning ovens deliver a thin, crispy crust perfectly balanced with a slight smokiness to bring out the flavors of its signature mozzarella, garden-fresh toppings, secret recipe sauce and 100-year-old dough recipe.

About Grimaldi's Pizzeria:

Grimaldi's Pizzeria serves traditional coal fired brick-oven pizza using pizza-making traditions originating in Brooklyn over 100 years ago. Using only the freshest ingredients, pizzas are prepared in the brand's signature coal fired brick ovens, which deliver an authentic taste that cannot be achieved with gas, convection, or wood burning ovens. The intense heat of the ovens evenly bakes the pizzas to create Grimaldi's famous crispy and smoky thin crust that Zagat has voted best pizza year after year. Its family-oriented, casual yet upscale, New York-themed restaurants have become a favorite destination in every community in which they serve. It is Grimaldi's passion for pizza that has made it a "must eat" for pizza lovers everywhere.

About MSA Worldwide

MSA Worldwide has been called "the leading strategic and tactical advisory firm in franchising" by the International Franchise Association (IFA). MSA's reputation is built on the proven ability to identify opportunities and to create sustainable franchise programs for both domestic and international franchising. They have been privileged to work with many of the world's leading brands. MSA recognizes that every client has a unique brand and culture, and works with each client individually, tailoring our services to best meet their needs.

For more information on Grimaldi's Pizzeria visit www.grimaldispizzeria.com. For more information on owning a Grimaldi's Pizzeria franchise, please email franchising@grimaldispizzeria.com or visit the franchising website at https://www.grimaldispizzeria.com/franchising/.

"Like" Grimaldi's Pizzeria on Facebook here, follow Grimaldi's Pizzeria on Instagram here and follow Grimaldi's Pizzeria on Twitter here.



SOURCE Grimaldi’s Pizzeria

Related Links

https://www.grimaldispizzeria.com

