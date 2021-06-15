Grindr Celebrates Local Queer Spaces with Pride: The Comeback

With over 100,000 bars and restaurants closing last year in the U.S. alone, the preservation of queer nightlife venues is more important now than ever. Earlier this year Grindr partnered with GoFundMe and GayCities for the 'Save Our Spaces' campaign that raised money for these LGBTQ+ safe spaces impacted by the pandemic, and Grindr Pride: The Comeback is a continuation of those efforts.

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to celebrate and help preserve local LGBTQ+ bars while also treating our users to a much needed night out," said Alex Black, Grindr's Director of Marketing. "Queer nightlife spaces have always played such an important role in the community, and we want to help them come back from the pandemic stronger than before."

As part of the nationwide celebration in 10 selected cities, Grindr will provide drinks, cover performer fees for local talent, and hand out plenty of Grindr swag and free subscription giveaways. Most importantly, all of the parties will be free and open to the public. The full list of Comeback bars and cities are as follows:

Joe's on Juniper - Atlanta, GA

Oilcan Harry's - Austin, TX

Sidetrack - Chicago, IL

Denver Sweet - Denver, CO

- Akbar - Los Angeles, CA

LeBoy - Fort Lauderdale and Miami, FL

and Metropolitan - New York, NY

Tavern on Camac - Philadelphia, PA

Stag - Portland, OR

Powerhouse - San Francisco, CA

For those not quite ready to get back to in-person events, Grindr will also be hosting a virtual Global Black Gay Pride in collaboration with Global Black Gay Men Connect (GBGMC) and Black LGBTQI community-based organizations from around the world. The event, featuring performances and appearances by artists and activists across 4 continents, will take place on Friday, June 18, and will be accessible on Grindr's YouTube channel and via the Grindr app.

With nearly 5 million daily active users in virtually every country in the world, Grindr has grown to become a fundamental part of the queer community since its launch in 2009. The company continues to expand its ecosystem to enable gay, bi, trans and queer people to connect, express themselves, and discover the world around them. Grindr is headquartered in West Hollywood, California. The Grindr app is available on the App Store and Google Play.

