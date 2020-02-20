Grindr Introduces Discreet App Icon Feature for All Users

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its continued commitment to the safety and security of its users, Grindr has made its Discreet App Icon feature available to all Grindr users. The company has also released two new language versions of its Holistic Security Guide.

The Discreet App Icon provides users with the option of replacing the Grindr app image on their phone with another symbol. The feature was developed in collaboration with Article 19 (the London-based human rights organization), The Guardian Project , and Grindr for Equality to help protect users when there is the possibility that someone may look at their phone and recognize that they are LGBTQ.

Grindr first made the feature available in countries where gay, bi, and trans people are in the most danger, and now is launching the feature for all users.

"For over 10 years Grindr has fought for the safety, recognition and approval of our community. In many parts of the world - including in the U.S. and Europe - we still see people being persecuted for being LGBTQ, so we are launching this feature to all users to help protect those who need it," said Jack Harrison-Quinana, Director of Grindr for Equality. "Grindr at its core, is about making it possible for gay, bi, and trans people to connect to one another regardless of their circumstances. I am proud of our continued efforts to help empower and improve the lives of LGBTQ people, particularly for those who might be in danger simply for being who they are."

The Discreet App Icon feature is available to all users in the Security section of the Grindr app settings page.

Grindr has also unveiled two new language versions of the Holistic Security Guide , which encompasses multiple areas of user safety such as: 1) digital security; 2) personal safety; and 3) emotional well-being. The new languages include Kiswahili and Bahasa Indonesia . The Guide first debuted in six languages in December - English , Spanish , French , Arabic , Russian , and Nigerian Pidgin .

ABOUT GRINDR FOR EQUALITY

Grindr for Equality (G4E) is an initiative within Grindr focused on the ever-evolving mission to promote justice, health, safety, and more for LGBTQ+ individuals around the globe. G4E works with health, digital rights and LGBTQ/human rights organizations as well as local community leaders and queer activists to find ways of using the Grindr app, technology and platform to mobilize, inform, protect and empower Grindr users.

G4E has played an important role in a number of LGTBQ+ related causes including helping to advance legalized same sex marriage in the US and Australia; making Grindr safer for users in places where it's not safe to be out, such as the Middle East/North Africa region; and more recently leading the initiative to make Grindr more trans-inclusive. Jack Harrison Quintana, Director for Grindr for Equality, has been named one of Fast Company's 2016 Top 100 Most Creative People in Business and one of Foreign Policy Magazine's Top Global Thinkers.

ABOUT GRINDR

With over 4.5 million daily active users in virtually every country in the world, Grindr has grown to become a fundamental part of users' daily lives globally since its launch in 2009. The company continues to expand its ecosystem to enable all users to connect to the world around them. Grindr encompasses a diverse and passionate team fueled by an endless curiosity, a commitment to our users, and a respectful and collaborative work environment. Grindr is headquartered in West Hollywood, California. The Grindr app is available on the App Store and Google Play .

