Griswold and Ceresti Health Partner to Expand Dementia Caregiver Support Nationwide

BLUE BELL, Pa. and CARLSBAD, Calif., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Griswold, a leading home care company, and Ceresti Health, a tech-enabled dementia care provider, today announced a partnership to deliver specialized support for people living with dementia and the family caregivers who care for them at home.

Through this partnership, Ceresti's Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience (GUIDE)-aligned dementia care program will connect eligible families with Griswold's nationwide network of caregivers for in-home respite and support services. These services reduce caregiver strain while helping people living with dementia remain safer at home.

"Griswold's mission is built on helping people live with peace of mind and dementia can place that peace of mind out of reach for families," said Matt Ericksen, Vice President of Sales and Operations at Griswold. "Partnering with Ceresti strengthens our ability to support clients and their loved ones with Medicare-supported dementia navigation, education and respite hours, integrated seamlessly with the compassionate care our teams deliver every day."

The partnership is aligned with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) GUIDE Model, an alternative payment model designed to improve care coordination and expand access to supportive services for people living with dementia and their caregivers. Ceresti is a leading, nationwide GUIDE Participant, and Griswold locations will help extend in-home services, especially respite, so eligible families can access Medicare-supported hours where and when they need them.

"Dementia care breaks down when families are left to navigate complex needs alone, especially between physician visits and in the day-to-day realities of the home," said Dirk Soenksen, CEO of Ceresti Health. "Griswold brings decades of trusted in-home experience, and Ceresti brings a structured dementia management program designed to activate caregivers, identify changes earlier, and reduce avoidable crises. Together, we can create a more connected, practical, and scalable approach for families living with dementia."

This partnership reflects a growing recognition across healthcare and home-based care: dementia requires more than episodic support or fragmented resources. By bringing together Ceresti's structured dementia management model with Griswold's trusted in-home presence, the organizations are creating a more practical, connected approach to support families where dementia care actually happens — in the home.

For more information on CMS' GUIDE Model, please visit: https://www.cms.gov/priorities/innovation/innovation-models/guide

About Ceresti Health

Ceresti Health is a tech-enabled dementia care provider with a differentiated model of care that activates family caregivers to improve outcomes and significantly reduce the high and largely hidden healthcare costs associated with dementia. Independently validated clinical studies found that Ceresti reduced avoidable hospitalizations by more than 60%. Ceresti has been selected to participate in the Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience (GUIDE) Model by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Innovation Center. The goal of the GUIDE Model is to increase access to much-needed support for people living with dementia and their caregivers. To learn more about Ceresti Health, visit www.ceresti.com.

About Griswold

With over 200 locations across 30 states, Griswold is one of the country's top home care companies, providing professional, compassionate Caregivers 24/7. Griswold's "Live Assured" promise gives both clients and their loved ones peace of mind, so they can live without the weight of worry. Griswold helps adults maintain quality of life despite advanced age, onset of illness, or post-surgery recovery through services including companion care, home services, personal care, and respite care. Founded by the late Jean Griswold in 1982, the company has maintained its founder's profound sense of empathy for older and disabled adults and those living with chronic conditions. In 2024, Griswold was ranked #206 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and named a 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2026 Best of Home Care® Endorsed National Provider. For more information, visit www.griswoldcare.com or call 215.402.0200.

Media Contact: Julie Callahan, [email protected], 469.579.8045

SOURCE Ceresti Health