PacificSource and Ceresti Health Demonstrate Significant Cost Savings in Medicare Advantage Members Living with Dementia

Claims-based analysis shows 42% reduction in medical costs and $523 PMPM savings with statistical significance

CARLSBAD, Calif. and SPRINGFIELD, Ore., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceresti Health, a national leader in tech-enabled dementia management, and PacificSource, an independent, not-for-profit community health plan serving the Northwest, today announce first year cost savings attributable to Ceresti's dementia management program.

Medicare Advantage plans are facing one of the most challenging financial environments in years as flat payment updates, rising utilization and risk model changes compress margins across the industry. At the same time, dementia has emerged as one of the most complex and costly populations in Medicare, often driving preventable emergency department visits and hospitalizations when family caregivers lack the training or support to manage changes in condition.

New claims-based results from PacificSource and Ceresti Health demonstrate that activating family caregivers through a technology-enabled dementia management program can significantly reduce medical costs for this high-risk population, delivering statistically significant savings of $523 per member per month.

Ceresti enrolled 444 PacificSource Medicare Advantage and D-SNP members into its Dementia Management Program over the course of the first 12 months of the program. The medical costs of these members were tracked post-enrollment using claims data and compared to a comparison group that was propensity matched on key pre-enrollment metrics, including age, chronic condition burden, utilization and costs using a difference-in-differences methodology. Medical costs were reduced by 42% versus the matched comparison group, which translated into monthly medical cost savings of $523 (p=0.0165). The findings will be submitted for presentation and/or peer-reviewed publication.

For families navigating the complexity of dementia, Ceresti's dementia management program can be life-changing, offering clarity, stability, and a sense of partnership during an otherwise overwhelming journey. Family caregivers who enroll in Ceresti's program have access to a tablet with personalized education and a dedicated caregiver coach who provides expert dementia support and guidance to community-based resources. This high-touch, high-tech model activates family caregivers by increasing their knowledge, skills, and confidence so they can recognize changes in condition earlier and access the healthcare system before issues escalate into crises, hospitalizations, or emergency room visits.

"Dementia is one of the most complex and costly conditions across Medicare Advantage, and supporting family caregivers more effectively is critical to improving outcomes for these members," said Maanasa Tejani, MD, Senior Medical Director, PacificSource. "These results demonstrate that Ceresti's model can help reduce avoidable medical costs while giving members and their caregivers meaningful support through one of the most difficult healthcare journeys a family can face."

"It's gratifying to achieve statistically significant cost savings for PacificSource in a relatively short period of time," said Dirk Soenksen, CEO of Ceresti Health. "The magnitude of the monthly savings is consistent with results we have seen in other health plan populations. In a Medicare Advantage environment defined by tighter payment updates and growing cost pressure, these findings reinforce that family caregivers can be activated as a powerful extension of the care team to improve outcomes and reduce avoidable utilization for people living with dementia."

About Ceresti Health

Ceresti Health is the nation's leading tech-enabled, caregiver-enabled dementia care provider, delivering a purpose-built model that activates family caregivers as essential members of the care team. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Carlsbad, California, Ceresti partners with healthcare organizations nationwide to improve outcomes for people living with dementia while addressing one of the most complex and costly populations in healthcare. Ceresti's model combines personalized education, proactive one-on-one coaching, and technology-enabled monitoring to give family caregivers the confidence to detect changes early and respond effectively. Independently validated analyses have demonstrated more than 40% reductions in hospitalizations, delivering meaningful clinical and financial impact for healthcare partners.

Ceresti has been selected by the CMS Innovation Center to participate in the GUIDE Model and serves families across all 50 states. To learn more, visit www.ceresti.com.

About PacificSource Health Plans

PacificSource Health Plans is an independent, not-for-profit community health plan serving more than 600,000 members across the Pacific Northwest. Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Springfield, Oregon, PacificSource offers commercial, Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and individual coverage while partnering with providers and communities to improve health outcomes. The organization is recognized for its collaborative approach to value-based care and its commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable healthcare solutions.

Media Contacts:

PacificSource: Amber Conger, [email protected], 406.896.7803

Ceresti Health: Julie Callahan, [email protected], 469.579.8045

SOURCE Ceresti Health