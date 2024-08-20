GRIT PILE KIDZ LAUNCHES FIRST CHILDREN'S BOOK, MATTYMO'S GRIT PILE, FEATURING FORMER PRO HOCKEY STAR, MATT MOULSON

-Inspiring new story highlights the power of passion, dedication and grit in achieving your dreams-

DARIEN, Conn., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent children's book publisher, Grit Pile Kidz, today announced the availability of their first book, MattyMo's Grit Pile. The book is the first in a series aimed at inspiring kids to discover and pursue their passion and build resilience along the way.

The book, authored by "Coach" Greg Presseau and illustrated by Anika Charron, centers on former professional hockey player Matt Moulson. Readers follow Matt's journey from humble beginnings as a youth player in Canada through his professional hockey career including the setbacks, challenges and moments of self-doubt.

"The story brings to life how I discovered my passion and the grit it took to accomplish my dreams," said Moulson. "It's all symbolized by a 'Grit Pile,' which is a collection of your hard work, accomplishments, failures, and most importantly, the lessons you have learned through these experiences."

The central lesson of the book applies to both kids and parents. For kids, it's about discovering their passion and building belief in themselves through hard work, determination and resilience. For parents, it's about exposing their kids to a variety of opportunities, allowing them to discover their true passion through successes and failures. Most importantly, it's about parents providing positive encouragement and support along the journey.

MattyMo's Grit Pile is now available at the Grit Pile Kidz website for $26. Additionally, join the Grit Pile Kidz Club, sign up for news and updates and to share your grit story or your Grit Pile progress at @gritpilekidz using #GritPileKidz, #mygritpilestory, and #gritpile.

